Latest news
Updated:

VIDEO / Dáil Questions answered by Jack Chambers for the first time as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Méabh Ní Thuathaláin Wednesday, July 22 2020 The new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has followed a pre-prepared script in the Dáil this morning and is being questioned for the first time since his appointment last week.

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

The "record" image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The ‘close connections’ will be coming to Android very soon, do you know when?

We have been hearing for a long time that these types of connections are getting closer within the Android...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB7YB2VInoc [/ embed]

Anyone who wanted to get a glimpse in the Dáil this morning of the new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers' ability to have a conversation in Irish will be waiting a while longer.

Answering questions for the first time as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, the Fianna Fáil TD adhered to his pre-prepared script, even in the case of follow-up questions.

Chambers claimed last week that he is "relatively comfortable conversing" in Irish as it is but that he is "Intensive Irish course" to “come in” on the language. He once had a "good level of Irish", he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended his decision to appoint a person who is not fluent in Irish as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht.

Sinn Féin Irish language spokesman Aengus Ó Snodaigh asked the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht when the government intended to publish a rescue plan for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in light of the pandemic.

In response, the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht read out information about the funding already provided by the Government for the summer colleges and for Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Despite the efforts of TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who asked the same question three times, the new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht did not say whether or not the government intended to publish a rescue plan for the Gaeltacht.

The new Minister of State also answered a question about Gaeltacht community halls affected by the pandemic, Údarás na Gaeltachta funding and The Irish Department of the University of Ulster at the Mackay campus in Derry.

More Articles Like This

The winning Euromillions draw was sold online in Leinster and someone in the East won € 49.5m

Latest news Brian Adam -
The winning ticket in the EuroMillions draw was sold online in the Leinster area says the National Lottery. The winner will raise € 49,564,586. A €...
Read more

A fund to help third-level students buy laptops, tablets and other tools for online learning

Latest news Brian Adam -
A € 15 million fund is to be provided to help third-level students purchase laptops, tablets and other tools to enable them to learn...
Read more

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Latest news Brian Adam -
Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there and there is now a...
Read more

Doctor in Dublin dies of Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Mater Hospital in Dublin has confirmed that a doctor who worked at that hospital has died due to Covid-19. A statement issued this morning...
Read more

501 new cases of Covid-19 in Australia, most of them in the city of Melbourne

Latest news Brian Adam -
There are a large number of new cases of Covid-19 in Australia, the largest number in a single day to date. 501 new cases...
Read more

The European Commission reduces the budget for space operations

Latest news Brian Adam -
There European Commission announced the budget dedicated to space operations for the next 7 years. Unfortunately, this is not good news: the budget has...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY