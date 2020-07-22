VIDEO / Dáil Questions answered by Jack Chambers for the first time as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Méabh Ní Thuathaláin Wednesday, July 22 2020 The new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has followed a pre-prepared script in the Dáil this morning and is being questioned for the first time since his appointment last week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB7YB2VInoc [/ embed]

Anyone who wanted to get a glimpse in the Dáil this morning of the new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers' ability to have a conversation in Irish will be waiting a while longer.

Answering questions for the first time as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, the Fianna Fáil TD adhered to his pre-prepared script, even in the case of follow-up questions.

Chambers claimed last week that he is "relatively comfortable conversing" in Irish as it is but that he is "Intensive Irish course" to “come in” on the language. He once had a "good level of Irish", he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended his decision to appoint a person who is not fluent in Irish as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht.

Sinn Féin Irish language spokesman Aengus Ó Snodaigh asked the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht when the government intended to publish a rescue plan for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in light of the pandemic.

In response, the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht read out information about the funding already provided by the Government for the summer colleges and for Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Despite the efforts of TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who asked the same question three times, the new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht did not say whether or not the government intended to publish a rescue plan for the Gaeltacht.

The new Minister of State also answered a question about Gaeltacht community halls affected by the pandemic, Údarás na Gaeltachta funding and The Irish Department of the University of Ulster at the Mackay campus in Derry.