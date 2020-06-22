The baker at the church in Coventry where Irish writing was banned on the tombstone of Margaret Keane from Ireland, said she is disappointed with the decision of a chancellor in the Church of England.

Speaking for the first time on the controversy, a Church St. baker said. Giles in Coventry, Gail Philip, says that this ruling of the Ecclesiastical Court is contrary to all the principles of the Church.

Margaret Keane's family have appealed, but said that this will greatly increase their difficulties in mourning the death of their mother.

Gail Philip saying that all principles have been violated in this case

The Ecclesiastical Court said that the words 'In our hearts forever' could be a political statement that the Mercury family wished to have engraved on their cheeks.

Margaret was a native of Westmeath and as she and her family were steeped in Irish life and the Gaelic Athletic Association in England, this ban has devastated her family.

But today, for the first time, the baker, Gail Philip who is conducting the cemetery, spoke about the situation.

'In our hearts forever' the Mercenary family wished to be engraved on their cheek

She said the ban imposed by the chancellor in the Church violates all the principles of the Church itself.

She said that the family's request came first, but she was pressed by the Church's own guidelines and had no authority to decide.

She also said she is fully supporting Margaret Keane's family in the appeal.

Conradh na Gaeilge in London hopes family appeal to Canterbury Arches Court will succeed