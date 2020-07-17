Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

VERITAS: the mission that wants to explore the infernal planet Venus

By Brian Adam
Venus is considered the twin planet of Earth, although it is substantially different from the latter. Why? Scientists haven’t figured it out yet, and a proposed mission called VERITAS has the intention to provide answers on the understanding of internal geodynamics who shaped the planet.

The last mission to study the surface of the planet, NASA’s Magellan spacecraft, ended in 1994. Proposed for launch in 2026, VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography & Spectroscopy) would orbit the planet and would peer through the dense clouds with a powerful radar system cutting edge to create 3D global maps and a near-infrared spectrometer to study its surface.

The biggest mystery to me is the extent of the deformation structures on Venus (of the rock areas on the surface that have become intertwined under immense geological pressure) that could be studied to understand the nature of tectonic activity on the planet,” says Joann Stock, professor of geology and geophysics at the seismological laboratory of Caltech.

On Earth, moreover, plate tectonics and volcanism go hand in hand. On Venus, instead? Using his spectrometer, VERITAS would determine which rocks have recently formed since the magma eruption, before interactions with the atmosphere had time to change their chemical composition. In addition, the spectrometer would look for active eruptions, while radar for active faults, an indication of tectonic activity.

Furthermore, thanks to this mission, scientists could answer a fundamental question: does the interior of the planet still contain large quantities of water like Earth? To discover the mysteries of Venus we have to look under the hood of the planet; it is the engine for global geological and atmospheric evolution,” says one researcher.”Are Venus and Earth fundamentally unique worlds? Or are the differences between these twins just cosmetic? Answering this question is the key to understanding what makes other rocky planets habitable.

