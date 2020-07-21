Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Venus, the infernal planet, still has numerous active volcanoes on its surface

By Brian Adam
Venus, the infernal planet, still has numerous active volcanoes on its surface

Venus is the infernal planet of our Solar System. Inside it hosts many volcanoes, and planetary geologists have managed to find some of the best evidence available to us about their existence.

ETH Zurich researchers in Switzerland used simulations to understand the formation and growth of volcanic crowns. They determined that the characteristics observed on Venus must be quite young. This shows, that the planet is far from volcanically extinct. “This study significantly changes the vision of Venus,” says Laurent Montési of the University of Maryland.

Venus’ surface is relatively young compared to other planets such as Mars and Mercury. The analysis and geological mapping of the planet revealed that most of Venus have re-emerged in the last few billion years or so. Scientists sought their answers in a type of volcanic feature called a “crown”.

On Earth, the formation of similar characteristics is limited due to the movement of the tectonic plates, but Venus has no tectonic plates, then the crown explodes upwards without any limit. To understand this training process, researchers numerically modelled the thermo-mechanical activity within Venus.

These simulations were then compared to the royal crowns on the surface of Venus. “We can say that at least 37 crowns have been active recently“, finally says Montési. These 37 crowns are grouped in places, suggesting that some regions are more active than others.

