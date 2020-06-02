Venture capital moves tab in the earthquake of European telephones

Venture capital has kicked off a new round of business concentrations in the European telecommunications sector. KKR, Cinven and Providence Equity Partners yesterday unveiled an offer of 2,963 million euros for MásMóvil. The bid is more than welcome by rivals like Telefonica, who expect the operator's buyers to show less enthusiasm for its policy of setting knockdown prices. For investors interested in company purchases, the opportunity is also ripe.

The 22.5 euros for each action that the fund consortium has put on the table represents a 20% surcharge compared to the closing that the operator's titles marked on Friday. This is a fair offer given that MásMóvil shares have been revaluing since the lows of 12.7 euros that they marked in mid-March, when the pandemic hit the market more harshly. However, being close to eight times the EBITDA forecast for this year, it is far from being classified as generous. UK-based operator O2, which is owned by Telefónica, paid a multiple of 7.5 times EBITDA when it acquired the company specializing in offering cable services Virgin Media last month.

The change of owner in MásMóvil should mean more oxygen for Telefónica. The Spanish market leader valued at 22,000 million euros has suffered a lot trying to defend himself against his rival's pricing policy. Telefónica's operating margin sank to 9.4% last year, when in 2017 it was 14.4%. Under pressure to finance the deal and make a profit for their investors, the new owners of MásMóvil may not want to be as aggressive in the price war.

The agreement has already garnered the support of 30% of MásMóvil's current shareholders, including the 9% that Providence already had in the equation. Either way, investors clearly think that there may be an improvement in supply in the future. MásMóvil shares traded slightly above the offer on Monday, standing at 23.18 euros each.

Previously, rumors have pointed out that the CEO of MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, has always welcomed a possible agreement with the Spanish division of Vodafone. But this possibility did not have the approval of the European competition authorities, since it would have reduced the number of large operators in Spain to just three.

However, the ruling adopted last week by the Court of Justice of the European Union, in contravention of the blockade that the European Commission established on the offer that British Three made for O2 in 2016, has changed the panorama. In essence, the opinion will complicate European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager in the future denying agreements limiting the number of operators to three. KKR and his teammates may have timed their offer to perfection.

