Velvet UI, the layer of the LG Velvet, arrives now at the LG V50 ThinQ and plans to land on five other mobiles

The LG Velvet has meant the arrival of changes to the ecosystem of the South Korean manufacturer. Fresh air and necessary to revitalize a brand that was very important in the past and is trying to rebuild itself, and the LG Velvet is your first big try. And from the hand of the new phone, a new layer came to LG to run on Android, and it seems that this layer is already beginning to spread.

The new Velvet UI has approached the Android stock layer and has gained in attractiveness, as well as cleanliness, without losing its ability to customize. This is something that the owners of the LG Velvet already enjoy and that the owners of the LG V50 will soon enjoy because the expansion of the layer has officially started.

Velvet UI beats LG UX

Apparently, there have been many LG followers who have asked the South Korean brand make Velvet UI layer available for more devices from their catalogue, and LG has listened to them. In fact, LG confirmed earlier in the week that Velvet UI would be coming to the LG V50, and the update is already beginning to be received on some models.

The arrival of Velvet UI does not mean progress in terms of the operating system for the LG V50 although it does change the look of the phone. The new volume setting, the new system notification bar and also the new notification system are introduced a pop up to announce different system events such as phone calls.

But Velvet UI will not stop at the LG V50 when it comes to landing on other devices in its catalogue but will continue further. For now, there are five other devices queued pending the update to be released for them, and these devices are as follows:

LG V50 ThinQ : Update released.

: Update released. LG V50S ThinQ : Coming soon.

: Coming soon. LG V40 ThinQ : Coming soon.

: Coming soon. LG V35 ThinQ : Coming soon.

: Coming soon. LG G8 ThinQ : Coming soon.

: Coming soon. LG G7 ThinQ: Coming soon.

So that, it’s a matter of time that the owners of these LG models begin to receive the notification that a new update is available, and the logical thing would be that the new Velvet UI came from the hand of the different pending Android security patches so far.

