Saturday, May 9, 2020
Updated:

Vatican approval of St. Vincent's Hospital granted to the State

By Brian Adam
The Vatican has granted the order of the Religious Sisters of Charity St. Vincent's Hospital and lands in Elm Park, Co. Dublin. Confer Dublin on the State.

RTÉ News understands that the Vatican has granted the order of the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent’s Hospital and lands in Elm Park, Co.
Dublin. Confer Dublin on the State. The Holy See allowed the order to confer on the State the entire holding valued at € 200M so that the development of the National Maternity Hospital – a development threatened by abortion permission – can continue in the Catholic Church.

