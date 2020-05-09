Vatican approval of St. Vincent’s Hospital granted to the State

Most Viewd
Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked
After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either
Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
WhatsApp shows new images of how we will use it on various devices
The messaging app continues to experiment with this feature. We have commented on other occasions that WhatsApp usually takes a...
This fossil immortalizes a 200 million year struggle for survival
The fossils of prey and its hunter have been found, the latter similar to a squid, still intertwined in...
6ix9ine returns with a song after prison: record views, ‘YouTube is crashed’
6ix9ine, a well-known American rapper, is back with a song after being released from New York federal prison. The...
Windows 10 May 2020 Update release date leaked
Microsoft will launch May 2020 Update finally in the month of May. All the rumors about the release date...
Windows 10X will also arrive on laptops, Microsoft: "the market has changed"
After the first image of Windows 10X on a single screen device, confirmation from Microsoft arrives. The Colossus of...
WhatsApp: How to send messages without appearing ‘online’?
WhatsApp It is a great tool to keep in touch with your friends, family and coworkers; since in a...
Elon Musk explained the son’s name and the sale of the houses by Joe Rogan
Elon Musk was again a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast, with whom he spoke about various topics including the sale of his properties to...
Leaving Certificate 2020 canceled – Plan "C" to be implemented
The Minister for Education and Science, Joe McHugh, has confirmed that the Leaving Certificate examinations for this year have been canceled and that a...
Who will choose Joe Biden as vice presidential candidate?
A black woman from the south is therefore the most sensible option, according to strategists, if Joe Biden is to become president of the...
Stobart’s conflict for air travel services – Willie Walsh
Stobart Air may be in serious conflict with other airlines providing regional air services to Aer Lingus, including services between Donegal and Dublin and...
Covid-19 – UN provokes anger and hatred
The crown virus is provoking anger, hatred and racism among people, says the United Nations Leader. Antonio Guterrez said this while easing restrictions in...
Another 27 deaths by Covid-19 in the Republic – 156 new cases
Health authorities confirmed this afternoon that a further 27 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State. This means that a total of...
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite arrives in Italy exclusively with Vodafone: price and offer
Xiaomi today announces the arrival in Italy of the new Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, the new entry of...
Smart World
Know 7 important changes in iOS 7.1
It was at the beginning of this month when Apple released the iOS 7 update, which improved some aspects and features in the mobile...
Smart World
Huawei, Next-Image 2020 is about to start: the new photo contest for the community
Huawei invites its community of millions of people to create and share their most beautiful and representative shots in thescope of NEXT-IMAGE 2020, the...
Smart World
The PGJCDMX application allows you to make anonymous formalities and complaints
The mobile app PGJCDMX allows access to different programs, from which you can carry out procedures and report crimes anonymously. Available for iOS and Android,...
Techology
Scientists have developed a plasma engine that works without fossil fuels
According to research published in the journal AIP Advances, scientists have tested a jet engine prototype capable of operating without using fossil fuels. The...
Smart World
OnePlus Z, Android 5G smartphone but at the price of a few years ago?
Smartphone prices, at least for the medium / high range, are rising. We have already talked about it extensively on these pages, also through...
Entertainment
5 news in May on Amazon Prime Video, from The fantastic story to Goksung
Disturbing demonic tales of oriental origin, psychological thriller theses, funny comic-based actions, great 80s fantasy cinema classics and surprising cartoon adaptations loved by children....