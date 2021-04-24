Van-tastic Balbriggan beach recovery sees no injuries after van got stuck in Irish Sea

It’s not every day that you see a truck stuck in the sea, but bewildered onlookers on Balbriggan Beach were in for a big surprise yesterday.

Fortunately, the van was outfitted with a dinghy after getting caught in the sand when the tide came in on Dublin’s popular North Beach.

In a state-of-the-art recovery, firefighters from the Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene and, thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Although there may have been no injuries, the salt water is sure to wreak havoc on the truck’s engine and parts.

According to local reports, the van was stuck in the sea last night and was waiting for a tractor to pull it out of the water.







(Image: Dublin Fire Brigade)



They said: “Firefighters at the Balbriggan and Swords fire stations received reports of a vehicle stuck in the sand tonight. With the tide coming in, the water level was too high for recovery. No injuries were reported.”

Funny social media users joined the discussion. One joked: “Dun dun, dun dun, dun dun dun dun … Why do I hear jaws when I see that picture of the truck?”

But others took the incident more seriously, saying: “It can happen so easily … I hope all is well, although the salt water will do you no favors.”