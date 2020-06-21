Valorant, this is what you should know about the new Riot Games ‘shooter’

Riot Games is known for League of Legends and the entire universe behind this popular game that accumulates hundreds of millions of players around the world. Months ago, the developer house announced a new catalogue of games that would come based on the LoL universe and today there are already a reality.

EL TIEMPO spoke with Juan José Moreno, Public Relations Manager of Riot Games for Latin America, about what the launch of this game meant, the present and the future both of Valorant and of the ecosystem that Riot Games is creating in order to open the doors to millions of new players and standardize playing and video games.

Beta did you overcome the expectations they had about users who would join this?



They exceeded all our expectations. The feedback we received, the participation of people and also the fans who joined the beta. In Latin America we had very good numbers, I cannot share them, but they were much higher than we thought and also the acceptance of people for the game, they liked it a lot, so we are really very happy with the result.

Did you think of the game for which League of Legends players to move to Valorant? Or to bring in a new audience for other shooting games?



We mainly think of FPS and Shooters players, for people who have been playing FPS for a long time and who have had experience with these, who are competitive or who like tactical games is a genre of players totally different from those who play League of Legends.

The game is focused on a new universe of players just like what happens with Legends

of Runaterra, Valorant is more focused on hardcore players. So they are totally different audiences, but on the other hand, there are also going to be people who are going to like it and are going to say, I play LoL and I want to try a new game based on the universe of this one. shooter be Valorant. We have a mix, but it’s much more focused on these hardcore fps fans.

Have you already started working on the competitive scene?



The philosophy behind what competitions are at Riot Games is that it has to take a natural cycle, or that has to be organic growth, it doesn’t have to be something that forces itself. When you turn a game into an e-Sport because it’s your market needs, it usually doesn’t end the best way. Instead, we want and believe that this has to happen in an organic way, both with actors – who are from the community -, tournament organizers, and also professional e-Sports teams, who say, well, I want to start creating e-Sports teams in Valorant.

I think the most important element is the professional player to play professionally. We want new games to come to a stable ecosystem, and they want to be part of the ecosystem and then, when that is so, we can start working on the sports system, so that it is much more stable and is more sponsored by Riot Games.

This does not mean that we are not making efforts to make that happen. Our commitment to Latin America is to provide the tools for the region to become a world power of Valorant.

Hoy conoceremos a los equipos que irán a la GRAN FINAL de #THINVITACIONAL con una bolsa de premios de $500 USD 📺12H CDMX por https://t.co/AOlNkup3b0@ArcticGamingMX 🆚 @tophardgg @NocturnsGaming 🆚 @ACE1gg pic.twitter.com/fanszXxVDa — TopHard Esports (@tophardgg) June 5, 2020

What is Riot Games’ vision for the future of creating a gaming ecosystem?



Much of our DNA as a company, our mission as a company, is the experience of the players comes first. On the other hand, our vision is to create an ecosystem or a world in which playing video games is accepted. We are all gamers at Riot; from the two founders, Mark and Brandon, to the managers, likewise, the people who work here. We are all involved in gaming.

When you start creating an ecosystem it is always aimed at giving players the best experience. It is not just launching games to launch as it happens with other companies. We want the level of quality and service we offer to be equal to that of all the games developed by us, which say good, we have excellent player support and it is also free. And that is our commitment, that everything is free. Valorant is free and runs on almost any computer; It has a whole service update and fixes problems.

So, with that philosophy in mind, we want to create a great gaming ecosystem and not only that but also raise the quality of the video game ecosystem. That requires attention and that other company start to get more vigilant.

People have a little concern about previous experiences they have had in other FPS games and the community, how are you going to deal with this issue of community and unsportsmanlike in Valorant?



The main thing is to establish what are the limits that we have when it comes to controlling this behaviour. Behaviours are going to exist because they are inherent in any competition or game. The unsportsmanlike thing occurs so much in soccer, basket, billiards or yew. In League of Legends, CSGO and Valiant.

That is an element that is more social than the gamer’s own behaviour. If one goes to a pool table and they have manipulated the cue or put more weight on a yew, it can present unsportsmanlike behaviour; This exists in what is competition, but what we are committed to is that we have tools when it comes to reviewing the reports that are in the game.

We are not going to allow unspeakable behaviour, name-calling, xenophobia or homophobia. We will act immediately, the tools we have in control and punishment will be very oriented so that the players have a good experience when it comes to connecting.

In the same way, the game has tools, voice chat is not activated unless you are with your friends, you can mutate someone and in the end, you can report it, so those reporting systems are very important. And it is necessary that people understand them and use them because that is the way for us to find out what happens in the game.

Going back to the game, the topic of afks and bots that can replace someone who leaves the game, are you thinking of incorporating them?



At the moment, if a person is detected cheating in the game, the game immediately ends, that person is expelled, they are sanctioned, the game ends and a certain level of reward is given to the people who participated, that is the system we have. What we least want is that because of a cheater, the experience of the other 9 players is affected.

Riot Games is betting on the democratization of games, what is your philosophy?



Our vision as a company is to create a world in which playing video games is socially accepted. We want to democratize access to video games so that someone who has never been given the opportunity to play a game says, ‘Hey, I want my first fps to be Valorant, and why, because it runs.’ Because I do not have a computer from NASA, nor the most expensive to play it, but I have my home PC, where I already play LoL and now I can try another game. Every time we want to give more opportunities for people to play.

Perhaps many people have not been able to play another shooter, either because the PC does not give them, so we want to provide you with that opportunity, that the next Faker (multiple world champion in League of Legends) of Valorant will be from Latin America. . And it also has to do with competitive integrity, generally, sports have always been marked by the access people have to enjoy them.

How are you working on improving latency for Valorant players?



The latency issue for us and, above all, in Colombia was the most important. We want everyone to be able to play optimally. We have two servers in Latin America: LAN (North Latin America) which is in Miami and LAS (Latin America South) is in Chile, for Valorant it is a different structure; We have LAN in Mexico and LAS in Chile. Now, what happens is that the internet providers in terms of network traffic – which is basically a highway and they all go on the same highways, it’s like imagining the 26th, if everyone goes there, on a Friday at six in the afternoon and raining, it will congestion.

That’s the internet and that’s the internet right now for lol players a few years back. However, 4 or 5 years ago we created something called – Riot Direct -, which is basically building the same highway, but next door. So what we did was, that all LoL players do not go on the 26th, but on the 26th which is our highway. We did it thinking about the future of video game development in Latin America.

Now, the people who are in Colombia, and the internet providers what they did is that they took their routes, perhaps to have some savings, from Colombia to Miami and, later, from Miami to Mexico, that was what was happening with the Valorant server.

In that sense, they were numbers, which are not so exact, but to illustrate, 60 pings from Colombia to Miami and 60 pings from Miami to Mexico, so there were 120 pings at the end, people had but latency because they made two routes.

We realized this and talked to the providers. We told them, connect to the Riot Direct so that the people who play our games have a better connection and apart from that we put a connection that is in Miami so that the connection of the people did not need that double section.

How will the personalization theme work within Valorant?



This theme for us has always been an expression of the creativity of the player, however, going back to the issue of competitive integrity, this was a bit of a shock. When you apply skins to a character, you are modifying the shooting range or the range that you have when you can hit that character.

In Valiant, all the characters are the same size, be it male-female, same size of heads, hand, everything, they are all the same. So, when putting on suits, possibly all this will go a bit to the bottom.

What we are looking for is that the way in which people could, in a certain way, express their creativity or personalization would be through the skins in the weapons, which do not affect in any way the game mode nor give you a competitive advantage. when playing, when playing with the weapon skin or without the exact same skin, it has the same damage. And that for us is extremely important because we protect the competitive integrity of the game.

Can skins be obtained for free in the Valorant?



Right now there are several of these cosmetic aspects that are achieved with the contracts that are given to the different agents of the game, the pendants next to the weapons, are obtained in the first contract, so there are going to be some of these aspects that They are oriented so that people can acquire them, but in the future, we are evaluating what is going to happen with the customization system, but now there is the way to be able to acquire the aspects through direct purchase in the game and some for missions. We have not delved much into that topic into the future, we were more focused on launching the game

And in that sense, did you advance the launch of the game or was it planned for this date?



It was intended for summer and summer started on the 1st. of June. I want to emphasize a lot that we have been asked is that the covid has benefited them and I think that no one benefits from the pandemic. The team made it a goal to be able to launch the game and our date was summer 2020 and we decided that if we have the game ready and in a way the people who are waiting for it and want a way to have fun, let’s launch it, but it was not an opportunity for the pandemic, we had already planned it to come out at this time.

And … are you planning to enter the world of consoles?



Yes, in fact, we had already talked about the subject and that is the idea, but the focus is completely at this moment in the PC video game, towards the future we are thinking of a step to console, this is a completely different console development more focused on the console, game systems, but it is an idea that we have. Although at the moment we are focused only on pc.

How was that approach with Twitch and the boom in viewers who had seen Valorant at all times?



With Twitch, one of the ways we have used before is to democratize. How can we give people access to try the game without having to be friends with such a content creator? we realized that with Twitch there was an opportunity for drops, many people who had never seen anything from Riot Games or heard about Riot Games began to know us about the game and made people give themselves the opportunity to meet content creators that I had seen before.