Valorant Review: a new contender to the throne of the tactical FPS

VALORANT has enjoyed an ascending parable that led him, in a few months, from a smoky announcement to a surprising release, passing through a closed beta that will remain in history for the amount of broken records and expectations created. Just a few days ago, on the occasion of the official release, we were able to anticipate the main innovations introduced with the 1.0 patch. We will go into them shortly in the light of the hours of testing following the opening of the servers. Now we will focus on the analysis of VALORANT as a whole, to give way even to those who still know it to identify its peculiarities, keeping in mind that these are considerations on the first week of life of a title at the beginning of its long journey.

Love and hate, in a fascinating mix

Since its announcement VALORANT has been described as a curious mix between a hero shooter à la Overwatch and a tactical FPS old-fashioned CS: GO style: a definition perhaps too superficial but quite fitting. The points of contact with the two intellectual properties are there and are evident, even if the road taken by Riot Games has led the title to be closer to Valve's creature than to Blizzard's hero shooter.

Anyone who has tested the IP Riot can agree that Overwatch falls into the equation only because the VALORANT agents are also endowed with unique personalities and abilities, although in the title, as already mentioned in the past, there is no frenzy that characterizes the hero shooter. On the contrary, the playful experience appears slow, precise, controlled and lethal, a context where every single shot fired, the knowledge of each line of fire on the map and the tactical intelligence of the players can really make a difference.

In short, a real bet to combine unique skills with the intransigence of a tactical FPS old school proposing itself in a saturated market. With your own know how (and the arrival of talented developers) Riot Games has however demonstrated not only that it knows how to extrapolate the most interesting characteristics of the products already on the market, but also that it is able to mix them in an almost perfect way, translating them in a more accessible and modern key, in favor of the new generations.

This can be considered the first, real added value of VALORANT. The intent of the developers, in fact, has never been to dominate or obscure the historic Valve title – too large the twenty-year gap with CS: GO – but to reworking a well-proven formula and propose it in a different and fresher version.

VALORANT, in pills

The essence of the Valve title is therefore reworked by Riot Games to adapt it to your needs, while always keeping in the foreground the mantra of the "tactical cycle": an unchanging dogma on which the experience of every self-respecting tactical shooter is based. The phases of the round are ideally broken down into three fundamental parts: intel gathering, or the collection of information, the creation of the tactical advantage and finally the execution. The glue remains, of course, the team play and the team's communication skills, so playing alone in VALORANT can be frustrating.

Everything settles perfectly on the two game modes proposed, one of which – Assault Spike – it was introduced only last week.

The latter is an excellent addition for two reasons: it is much faster than the main course of the offer (only seven rounds with a half-side change) and allows (indeed, forces) players to become familiar with the armory and the skills of the heroes. In Assault Spike, in fact, there is no purchase phaseSkills are automatically unlocked and weapons change randomly with each round. This allows players to test the feeling with each weapon by testing its behavior, from recoil to compensation up to the pinpoint customization of mouse sensitivity. The traditional match, however, is definitely longer (and it can be even more tedious in casual). The game, in this case, is played at the best of the 24 rounds, with two teams composed as usual of five players each. The goal for attackers is to place the Spike in one of the appropriate sites; the defenders obviously have to prevent it or, at most, must be able to defuse it before the detonation.

Victory depends entirely on the players' ability to strategically balance several factors: knowledge of the map, the weapon purchased and the skills of each fighter. The latter are not predominant in the game economy, as limited and not subject to cooldown, unlike what happens in traditional hero shooters. Sure, they can help as we will see shortly, but their use remains limited and situational, as well as dependent on the predisposition of each player.

Being able to master the characteristics of each weapon, however, is of fundamental importance, because the gameplay is based on lethal firefights, with a reasoned and precise time to kill. Also, knowing (perhaps in concert with teammates) when the best time to spend the credits earned to buy a certain weapon (or skill) is equally important.

Agents and economics

The economy comes almost totally borrowed from CS: GO, with some important differences. At the start of each round a purchase screen opens where you can spend the money earned to buy a weapon, protection and charges for your agent's skills. You can decide to keep the money earned in the pocket to use it later, or spend it on a partner who is short of money.

As in the Valve title, being killed involves not just the loss of equipment but also a lower inflow of funds to spend in the next round. This is why, even if a round is now given up, it is always preferable that those who are still alive run away and save what they can. What separates VALORANT from CS: GO is the ability to resell what was bought by mistake and the amount of money that is guaranteed with each kill. In the FPS Valve, for example, the reward for each kill varies based on the weapon used. In VALORANT the standard prize is about 200 credits. This in part invalidates the depth of the economic mechanism which remains tied to fairly predictable automatisms and does not add that mix of strategy and risk appetite that would have guaranteed a more spiced gaming experience. The choice, probably, always follows the philosophy of accessibility carried out by Riot Games.

As for the agents and their abilities, we found ourselves faced with a varied and interesting roster. Leaving aside some design choices already widely seen elsewhere, the operation of implementing each fighter's unique skills in the economy of such a complex game can be considered a success.

These, in fact, cannot be used indiscriminately throughout the round, they must be purchasedjust like the rest of the equipment. The current roster manages to provide a wide range of possibilities to the players, helping to increase the strategic depth of the clashes. There are something for everyone: from walls that can block rotation lines, to skills that can temporarily blind the shooters, to traps that slow, burn or poison the opponent. The agents are divided into four categories that reflect their role in the match: Assassin (the fragger par excellence), Demoman, Guardian and Strategist.

What's new in patch 1.0: Reyna and Ascent

With the debut, the Riot Games shooter has welcomed a new agent and a new map. The VALORANT team roster welcomed Reyna, quite technical but very interesting Mexican fighter. Reyna can take advantage of a passive ability capable of creating an orb after each kill which, if absorbed, restores her health, or can make her invulnerable and undetectable for a few seconds when used in combination with the Ultimate. With his C, however, he can launch an orb that blocks the view of the enemies for a limited period of time.

Finally, Ultimate allows her a sort of "rage mode"resulting increased speed and reduced charging time. In short, Reyna seems to be a sort of "one woman army" in the right hands. Be careful, however, because as we said the Mexican fighter remains very technical to be used in combat despite his aggression. For sure, however, the eleventh hero is fun to play in addition to being a welcome addition to the roster.

Ascent instead it is the new location that – fortunately – has expanded the range of that handful of maps present since the beta. In our opinion, the Italian, indeed Venetian, map is currently the most successful both in terms of design and in terms of atmosphere. Evidently Ascent is the result of a more refined technique, as well as a more in-depth study by the development team.

The lagoon map offers a more traditional configuration (remember for CS: GO's Dust 2 conformation) with a site A, a site B and a mid section full of interesting shooting lines and which represents a bit a hot zone of contention between attackers and defenders. If the latter manage to control the central part (and therefore keep A and B under fire), it becomes really hard for the attackers to be able to plant the Spike before time runs out.

Furthermore, Ascent, like its sisters, presents a unique dynamic that can potentially be exploited by both teams. In conjunction with A and B there are two doors that can be closed by operating a command located nearby. This allows you to cut out the central part of the map and force opponents to a longer and more dangerous rotation to reach the place of interest. The doors can be destroyed, but it is advisable to do so in extreme cases, since the action ends up making the position clear to the opponents.

Finally, in the cauldron of new content there is also the first season with the related battle pass, which promises a lot of rewards (only cosmetic) both free and paid. The price to buy the premium release of the 50 levels of the pass is around ten Euros, in line with the standards of the others "game as a service" free to play. The only way to level up is to accumulate experience by playing and completing timed missions: Riot aims to encourage the game and does not allow you to buy real currency levels.

Problems and perspectives, towards the future

VALORANT is just at the beginning of its history and Riot Games still has to work hard to grow and thrive. It is undeniable, however, that the tactical FPS starts from solid foundations and can count on the immense investment made by the American giant to guarantee its future. This passes, for example, through an integrated netcode for precise recording of shots, an infrastructure of dedicated servers with 128 tickrates, to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

We also can't forget the project "Riot Direct", a global proprietary backhaul network based – initially – in 35 cities around the world that should guarantee a ping of less than 35ms for at least 70% of players, and allow translation of player movement in real time, thus eliminating zero latency. In these days, however, there has certainly been no shortage of connectivity as well as about the chatted proprietary anti cheat system "Vanguard", which seems to create misunderstandings because of its invasiveness.

Fortunately, we have not suffered from any problems but we know that Riot is working to minimize technical problems. One of the cards for the future success of the title lies in the fact of being able to count on internal teams that deal exclusively with these issues, in addition of course to having full control of the servers. This should ensure a rapid response to player complaints and thus maintain the health of the title.

In these early days we have also witnessed a great deal of toxic behavior by a community still too large, in full formation and not very stable. The hope is that, with the passage of time and with the thinning out of the players, the situation (hopefully with interventions from the same software house) will improve, although it will be difficult given the unsafe example of the League of Legends community.

Another card in the potential success deck of the title will be Riot Games' ability to shape a real universe – as such capable of expanding naturally – and the frequency with which it will be updated. We are talking about new game modes (the Deathmatch should be in progress), unpublished maps (perhaps more original and inspired), balanced heroes and so on.

Finally, for the future Games focuses heavily on two other factors: streaming and export. As happened for League of Legends, it was the export that defined the way and its success is evident to everyone today. Riot Games in this field has the adequate resources and know-how to create a competitive scene that can not only live independently, but also represent the perfect advertisement for the title in the coming years. On the other hand, streaming can, from a communicative point of view, be the evolution of what YouTube was for CS: GO.