Latest newsTech NewsTop Stories
Updated:

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

The Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Bethesda duels arrive on Switch

The first mobile chapter of the Bethesda fantasy series moves to Nintendo Switch with a year of improvements and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific Ocean. The movie, also published by Repubblica, shows a powerful beam of bright light fired from a ship.

After a few seconds, an aircraft was seen, which was used to test the power of the new burning laser cannon. According to reports from many, it could be a drone.

For reasons of confidentiality, of course the Navy did not disclose any information on the power of the cannon, but researchers from the International Institute for Strategic Studies in a report published in 2018 referred to 150 Kilowatts.

USS Portland captain Karrey Sanders is satisfied, the ship used for the test, according to which “with this new advanced capability, we are redefining the war at sea for the Navy“.

Last August, an indiscretion emerged that the US Army is about to produce the most powerful laser cannon in history. The advantages of this approach are many and go beyond the economic aspect. Technologies of this type do not involve the use of bullets, which also has an important impact on the weight of vehicles. In addition, they are also able to shoot continuously, battery permitting.

More Articles Like This

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a...
Read more

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Android Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more

Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

Computing Brian Adam - 0
New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor,...
Read more

Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Realme is working hard to grow quickly within the crowded world of technological brands and is always trying to develop innovative products that can...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on...
Read more
Latest news

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

Brian Adam - 0
According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a...
Read more
Android

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more
Latest news

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more
Latest news

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more
Computing

Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

Brian Adam - 0
New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor,...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Brian Adam - 0
Realme is working hard to grow quickly within the crowded world of technological brands and is always trying to develop innovative products that can...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY