US visa even more difficult, President Trump’s decision to tighten policy

Washington: US President Donald Trump has decided to tighten visa policy to curb the influx of immigrants, which is expected to be announced on Monday.

Speaking to the US Broadcasting Corporation, President Donald Trump has decided to end the easing of visa policy to prevent immigrants from seeking work abroad, given the Corona epidemic and rising unemployment at the local level.

In response to a question from Fox News, President Trump said that few people would be exempt from the visa policy, which would be the toughest visa policy ever. In the current economic climate, Americans have the first right to the jobs available. It cannot be reserved for those coming from abroad.

In an interview with Fox News, President Trump declined to elaborate on the new visa ban, but critics say he wants to use the Corona epidemic as an excuse to fulfil his old intention to ban refugees. In the forthcoming presidential election, hardline Americans could get votes.

On the other hand, major technology companies in the United States have warned that blocking outsourcing to foreign countries would severely damage the US economy.