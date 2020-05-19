US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis.

US President Donald Trump has once again threatened the World Health Organization (WHO) that if the WHO does not take significant steps to improve in the next 30 days, its funding will be stopped on a permanent basis.

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

US President Donald Trump has written a letter to World Health Organization (WHO) Director Edinho Gabrius stating that it is clear that the Coronavirus has spread due to the wrong actions of the WHO and the whole world is paying the price. The only way is for the World Health Organization to free itself from Chinese domination.

“The Trump administration is in contact with the World Health Organization for reform, so it must be done quickly, we can’t waste any more time,” he said.