Tuesday, May 19, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The whole world is paying the price for the wrongdoings of the WHO, US President Donald Trump said. Photo: File

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis.

US President Donald Trump has once again threatened the World Health Organization (WHO) that if the WHO does not take significant steps to improve in the next 30 days, its funding will be stopped on a permanent basis.

US President Donald Trump has written a letter to World Health Organization (WHO) Director Edinho Gabrius stating that it is clear that the Coronavirus has spread due to the wrong actions of the WHO and the whole world is paying the price. The only way is for the World Health Organization to free itself from Chinese domination.

“The Trump administration is in contact with the World Health Organization for reform, so it must be done quickly, we can’t waste any more time,” he said.

 

More Articles Like This

Eleven European countries make arrangements to reopen borders

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The opening will take place in stages, coordinated between the EU Member States. Foreign ministers from 11 European countries reached an agreement yesterday on...
Read more

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

Community Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it The Department of...
Read more

16 others died by Covid-19, 51 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases. This means that...
Read more

Investing online in the stock market attracts more young people in times of pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The emergence of new customers accelerated in March, when Wall Street was sunk  With the collapse of markets due to the new coronavirus, online brokerage...
Read more

Airports await harmonized measures to restore air traffic in Latin America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
For this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be By Xinhua The Airports Council International (ACI) urged...
Read more

Mary Zepf wins ‘KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards’ grand prize

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' held online today announce two awards for works in Irish Has won the 'Book of the Year' award Daisy with...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US...
Read more
Corona Virus

Eleven European countries make arrangements to reopen borders

Brian Adam - 0
The opening will take place in stages, coordinated between the EU Member States. Foreign ministers from 11 European countries reached an agreement yesterday on...
Read more
Car Tech

Will Tesla’s new batteries be a promise finally fulfilled?

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla may finally be about to have its expensive Model 3 ready for the mass market. The cost of batteries has always been the...
Read more
Tech News

How to access your Google Drive files from Windows 10 search

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft's cloud storage system is seamlessly integrated into Windows 10, however many users store their files on other services like Google Drive. Of course,...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft Teams Now Allows You To Hold Video Calls With Up To Nine Participants Simultaneously

Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of May we saw some of the improvements that Microsoft was preparing for Teams, the tool to be in touch and...
Read more
Social Networks

Instagram: So easy you can create your own GIFs to add them to Stories

Brian Adam - 0
Thanks to the purchase of GIPHY by Facebook, it will now be easier to include custom GIFs to your Instagram Stories, we explain how. (Photo:...
Read more
Community

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it The Department of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY