US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department’s regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to “restrain its tongue” and focus on resolving its internal problems. “Be prepared for a terrible experience.”

A few days ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he would cut off communication with South Korea on the hotline, which the US State Department called a “disappointing move.”

According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, the director-general of US affairs at the State Department, Quan Jong-gun, has said that if the United States, despite its country’s worst political situation, were to take care of the internal affairs of others. If I keep ‘sniffing’ and making careless comments, he may encounter something unpleasant which will be very difficult to deal with.

The statement also said that the United States should restrain its language as it would be better not only for US interests but also for the smooth conduct of the presidential election (this year).