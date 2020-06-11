Latest news
US threatens North Korea

By Brian Adam
Editor's Pick

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Car Tech

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heart of this...
Entertainment

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Entertainment

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Game Reviews

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
5G News

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Editor's Pick

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Electronics

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

North Korea has warned the United States to stop "sniffing" at the affairs of others. (Photo: File)

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department’s regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to “restrain its tongue” and focus on resolving its internal problems. “Be prepared for a terrible experience.”

A few days ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he would cut off communication with South Korea on the hotline, which the US State Department called a “disappointing move.”

According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, the director-general of US affairs at the State Department, Quan Jong-gun, has said that if the United States, despite its country’s worst political situation, were to take care of the internal affairs of others. If I keep ‘sniffing’ and making careless comments, he may encounter something unpleasant which will be very difficult to deal with.

The statement also said that the United States should restrain its language as it would be better not only for US interests but also for the smooth conduct of the presidential election (this year).

"Obvious about the special education program" – Ó Laoghaire

Latest news
Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the announcement made by Education Minister Joe McHugh yesterday about the summer education program for children...
Carbon talks continue to rise at political talks

Latest news
Discussions will continue today between the three political parties - Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party - seeking to form a new...
An increase in the number of people who became sick

Health
The latest figures from the Health Service Executive for testing for Covid-19 disease show that the average number of people in the vicinity of...
GVS offers protection against an even darker world

Corona Virus
GVS does not miss the opportunities that appear in the midst of the crisis. The Italian manufacturer of biohazard filters and masks used to...
The Tiffany-LVMH battle is the war between wanting and duty

Latest news
Tiffany stands firm on LVMH's $ 16 billion offer. A readjustment to your debt covenants helps you avoid possible attempts by LVMH to lower...
Any complaint received by TG4 about a talk program in English only

Latest news
TG4 says that there is nothing in the way of broadcasting speech programs that are mainly in English and that their language policy is...
Xiaomi makes the Mi Band 5 official, and it is more expensive than the Mi Band 4

Brian Adam -
After a few days of small leaks, Xiaomi has finally announced today the Mi Band 5, the new smart bracelet successor to the successful...
"Obvious about the special education program" – Ó Laoghaire

Brian Adam -
Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the announcement made by Education Minister Joe McHugh yesterday about the summer education program for children...
Leaf, the smart mask that you can control with your mobile and cleans itself

Brian Adam -
Very few imagined that after the virus had left (or rather, its attenuation, because it is still there), the panorama that was going to...
Chrome will have a tool that can convert any audio to text

Brian Adam -
Google has been experimenting for some time with these tools that are capable of transcribing sound into text instantly and in real-time. AND With...
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official with magnetic refill and larger display: card and price

Brian Adam -
After weeks of rumours and leaks, the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the fitness bracelet of the Chinese company that arrives exactly one year...
Carbon talks continue to rise at political talks

Brian Adam -
Discussions will continue today between the three political parties - Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party - seeking to form a new...
