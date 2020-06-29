US President’s arrest warrant issued in Iran, demand for arrest from Interpol

Tehran: Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Trump, blaming the United States for General Qasim Soleimani’s death.

According to the international news agency, Iran has issued arrest warrants for 30 people, including US President Donald Trump, blaming the death of General Qasim Soleimani, but the names of none other than President Trump have been revealed at the official level.

Tehran’s prosecutor Ali al-Qasim Mehr told the media that General Qasim was targeted at the behest of the US president. Iran has demanded that the Red Pool issue a red warrant for the arrest of the US president.

The United States has not commented on Iran’s move, nor has Interpol responded to President Trump’s request for a red warrant.

It should be noted that on January 3 this year, General Qasim Soleimani, a very popular general in Iran, was killed in a US attack on Baghdad Airport by the most powerful force of Iran, Al-Quds.