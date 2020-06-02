Latest newsTop Stories
US President threatens to use military force against protesters

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

George Floyd, a black American, was found dead, an autopsy report said. Photo: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to use military force to quell growing protests in the country.

According to a foreign news agency, US President Donald Trump threatened the deteriorating situation in the country after the death of a black citizen and the use of military force to deal with the protesters, saying that if the protesters were killed by the civil administration or the state. If strict action is not taken, I will send troops to protect the lives and property of the people, who will solve the problem immediately.

George Floyd, a black American, was found dead, an autopsy report said

On the other hand, after the death of the black citizen George Floyd at the hands of the police, the family has conducted an autopsy on him. According to the report, George died of suffocation. The lawyer of the family says that the death was due to heart disease. Did not occur, as stated in the official report.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. One person was shot dead by police in Kentucky.

Curfew imposed in 40 US cities

National security guards have been deployed in 23 states, including Washington, while curfews have been imposed in 40 US cities to quell the unrest. As many as 5,000 people have been arrested in connection with the siege of protests across the country.

