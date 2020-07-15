US President approves tough sanctions on China

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed a law approving tougher sanctions against China.

According to the World News Agency, tensions between the United States and China have escalated and rival countries are busy taking the lead in imposing sanctions on each other. A recent example is President Trump’s approval of tougher sanctions on China.

US President Donald Trump has decided to tighten sanctions against China over Hong Kong’s sovereignty dispute and has signed a legal document approving the sanctions. After the law is passed, Chinese officials involved in the crackdown in Hong Kong will have their assets frozen in the United States and barred from entering the United States.

President Trump told the media that the ban would make China accountable for its repressive measures against the people in Hong Kong. Freedom of expression must be made possible, as well as the elimination of preferential economic treatment of Hong Kong.