US President approves tough sanctions on China

By Brian Adam
Top Stories

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Latest news

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Entertainment

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Electronics

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Android

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Latest news

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Apple

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Space tech

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

China imposes new law on Hong Kong, Photo: File

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed a law approving tougher sanctions against China.

According to the World News Agency, tensions between the United States and China have escalated and rival countries are busy taking the lead in imposing sanctions on each other. A recent example is President Trump’s approval of tougher sanctions on China.

US President Donald Trump has decided to tighten sanctions against China over Hong Kong’s sovereignty dispute and has signed a legal document approving the sanctions. After the law is passed, Chinese officials involved in the crackdown in Hong Kong will have their assets frozen in the United States and barred from entering the United States.

President Trump told the media that the ban would make China accountable for its repressive measures against the people in Hong Kong. Freedom of expression must be made possible, as well as the elimination of preferential economic treatment of Hong Kong.

After 17 years in the United States, the way is clear for the execution

Latest news
Washington: Daniel Lee, the killer of three people in the United States, will be executed after 17 years by lethal injection, before the...
In the United States, a small plane crashed on a busy highway

Latest news
Washington: In the United States, a small single-engine plane crashed on a busy highway, but fortunately the pilot and passengers survived. According to the...
During the flight, the passengers took out their umbrellas

Top Stories
Moscow: During the flight in Russia, drops of water suddenly rained down on the plane and it felt as if it was raining...
27-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee

Latest news
Police in Derry have arrested a 27-year-old man as part of their inquiry into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city last...
Second Calleary appointed Minister for Agriculture by the Taoiseach

Latest news
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has appointed Dara Calleary from Mayo as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. He succeeds Barry Cowen, who...
This particular container contained the oldest olive oil in Italy

Top Stories
The Italians know it: olive oil is a serious matter, as it is the symbol of our cuisine and is widely used in most...
