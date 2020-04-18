US opens world war over virus test materials

- Advertisement -

The danger of overflowing the hospitals has passed. New York, the global epicenter of the pandemic, continues to register 2,000 new hospitalizations daily for Covid-19, but the curve has stopped growing and authorities believe they have the capacity to deal with the cases that are coming. Its governor, Andrew Cuomo, has even offered to lend respirators to the neighboring state of New Jersey, but warns that “the new frontier is evidence.” That’s where the next coronavirus battle begins.

Two weeks ago the world was hitting for buying respirators, gloves and masks. Now it will do so for diagnostic and antibody test materials, which are key to the economic reopening. “Just as before 9/11 we couldn’t imagine that we had to take off our shoes and our belts to get on a plane, now we have to incorporate new habits into our lives,” Cuomo warned this Friday.

His California counterpart had already warned of “a new normal039; quot; that will force people to measure people’s temperatures before entering a movie theater or passing the diagnostic test at work every week. How many rods and how many reactive agents will it take to supply that demand for security? The US has carried out 3.3 million tests at an average rate of 145,000 daily, which is only 1% of the population, when experts consider it necessary to carry out a minimum of half a million daily tests.

Even with this deficit, laboratories are already suffering from a shortage of the necessary materials, from specialized swabs to chemicals, pallets or indicators. “And all of that comes from China, which is now receiving demand from all countries,” Cuomo explained. How to regularly diagnose the entire working population to reopen the economy without fear that the epidemic will get out of hand again? “We do not have the capacity to do it without the federal government,” he admitted.

That implies that the US governors once again need the help of their president, Donald Trump. “I cannot negotiate our commercial relationship with China, compete with other countries that seek the same thing, enter the international supply chain …”, he pleaded. “The last thing we want is to repeat the case of the respirators, with all the governors bidding against each other. We need the federal government to lead those acquisitions and distribute them to the states that need it most. You only have to look at the map ».

The day before, the president delegated the reopening schedule and the tests to the state governments so that each one can make their own decisions. This removes the responsibility that derives from a rebound in the epidemic, something “inevitable039; quot; when reopening the country, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Trump does not want to enter the task of diagnostic tests or antibodies because “it is too complicated and difficult,” says Cuomo, who answered him. “Clear! That’s why we need you to do it! », He replied this exasperated Friday. The President thinks he has done enough, but Cuomo reminded him that the game is not over. “What would the people of New York think if I told them that I’ve done enough and that I’m going to Connecticut to fish with my family?”

The president was watching him live, as one of the few journalists present at the press conference reminded him, who read him Trump’s latest tweet. “Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ than ‘complaining’. Go outside and do the job. Stop talking! We have built you thousands of (hospital) beds that you have not used. ” He needed to open a thread to complete the spiel against the Democratic governor of New York, who had promised not to confront the president. But this Friday Cuomo made an exception “because this is too important.” So much so that his next twelve minutes were replenished without interruption throughout the day by various television networks, which must have angered the president more. “And if he’s watching me turn off the TV and get to work, we need him,” the governor finished.

The ridiculous situation, with more than 35,000 deaths, was completed with a string of tweets in which Trump harangued citizens of various states – with Democratic governors – who will be key in the elections to rebel against the order of confinement. Free yourself Virginia and save your great 2nd Amendment under siege! Free yourself Michigan! Free yourself Minnesota! The 2nd constitutional amendment guarantees the right to bear arms and is the Bible of the federalist militias that are preparing to fight the Government. Trump’s call was, de facto, a call to arms. Another sign that he will have no scruples in the war for reelection.

‘Open America again’, Trump’s slogan for this crisis The President of the United States presented a three-phase plan to reopen the country that will give governors the leading role in making decisions. “Our team of experts agrees that we can start with the next front of our war (against the coronavirus), which we have called ‘Open America again,'” said Donald Trump. The plan includes when to open restaurants, bars, gyms, and public spaces and provides guidance to employers and workers for return to business. Before starting the gradual opening, criteria are established to be fulfilled in each State: reduce the “trajectories039; quot; of people who present symptoms in a period of fourteen days, decrease cases in the same period or strengthen diagnostic programs for professionals toilets. For President Trump, some states least affected by the coronavirus could reopen their businesses this weekend if they meet the criteria provided by the White House. “If you look at Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, they are very different from New York, very different from New Jersey,” said the president. “They could literally open tomorrow because they already have all the guidelines.”