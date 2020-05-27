Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

US Navy's experience destroying high-speed UAVs during flight

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

The Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Bethesda duels arrive on Switch

The first mobile chapter of the Bethesda fantasy series moves to Nintendo Switch with a year of improvements and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a high-speed UAV in flight with a solid state laser, pictured here. Photo: US Navy

Pentagon: The United States has successfully demonstrated laser destruction of a fast-flying UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).

The experiment was performed in the Atlantic by a U.S. Navy ship with a solid state laser mounted on an amphibious transport ship. The weapon has been dubbed the Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD), which uses a high-energy laser and targets drones that fly at high speeds and high altitudes instead of a normal quadcopter. The experiment was conducted at the famous Pearl Harbor.

"The experiences of the Solid State Laser Weapon System Demonstrator will provide us with important information and experience in dealing with threats such as UAVs and small aircraft," said Kerry Sanders, a U.S. Navy captain and ship commander.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VME8_OLDzk (/ embed)

Kerry also said that the solid state laser weapon has a unique capability that will help advance future weapons. It is possible that this will completely change the meaning of naval warfare. However, the US Navy said the reason for the experiment was that the US Navy was facing the constant threat of small planes, armored boats and UAVs, which led to the creation of the system. A 30 kW laser was used in this experiment.

According to the navy, improving the laser will also help protect against long-range missiles, he said, noting China in particular. On the other hand, the US military is also working on its own laser weapon which will use a 300 kW laser.

More Articles Like This

The meow of one of the smallest wild cats in the world will leave you speechless

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Known by the name of kodkod (Leopardus guigna) it is the smallest feline in the Americas, as well as the one with the most...
Read more

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific...
Read more

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more

Trying to discover Planet Nine of our system? A fleet of vehicles can do it

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
As we all know, our Solar System has eight planets. However, according to the theories, another big planet could hide far beyond Neptune. This...
Read more

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are difficult. The most effective way...
Read more

Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
An interesting study highlights how the zigzag motif, present on the skin of snakes, we have multiple defense purposes and helps the animal to...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

US Navy's experience destroying high-speed UAVs during flight

Pentagon: The United States has successfully demonstrated laser destruction of a fast-flying UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). The experiment was performed...
Read more
Latest news

Alzheimer's disease is a galaxy of problems with dementia at its core…

Brian Adam - 0
REMEMBER AND HARM: Monthly column on Alzheimer's disease. More often than not, the person suffering from Alzheimer's disease is affected by a host of...
Read more
Gaming

ASUS gaming notebook with RTX 2060 graphics card on offer from Euronics

Brian Adam - 0
Until next May 31, 2020, subject to stocks being exhausted, Euronics will offer an interesting discount on an Asus notebook, characterized by very interesting...
Read more
Android

Chrome for Android tests the dark theme in Google search: so you can test it

Brian Adam - 0
After launching his dark theme at the end of last year the browser Chrome goes one step further and will also start to change...
Read more
Latest news

The meow of one of the smallest wild cats in the world will leave you speechless

Brian Adam - 0
Known by the name of kodkod (Leopardus guigna) it is the smallest feline in the Americas, as well as the one with the most...
Read more
Latest news

Department of Education failure in examining Irish on Leaving Certificate site

Brian Adam - 0
An Coimisinéir Teanga has begun an inquiry into the fact that Leaving Certificate students can register in English only on the Department of Education...
Read more
Latest news

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

Brian Adam - 0
There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY