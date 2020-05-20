US Lower House approves $ 3 trillion bailout package

The package includes nearly a trillion dollars destined for state and local governments.

By Xinhua

The United States House of Representatives approved a $ 3 trillion rescue package on Friday to deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus, which was proposed by Democrats and is unlikely to get Senate approval from republican majority.

The Lower House, under Democratic control, passed the bill with 208 votes in favor and 199 against, shortly after a landmark change in the rules was agreed to allow remote voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package includes nearly $ 1 trillion for state and local governments, $ 200 billion for payment of filing for dangerous living conditions to essential workers, $ 75 billion for testing and tracing of the coronavirus, an extension of unemployment benefits and another round of cash payments to individuals.