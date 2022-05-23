A delegation of politicians from the United States is due to meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Dublin today.

The bipartisan group is led by US Congressman Richard Neal, who is the head of the powerful Ways and Means Committee in the US House of Representatives.

Mr Martin is expected to reaffirm the Government’s stance that the Good Friday Agreement must be protected and that the institutions in Northern Ireland should be up and running again.

Speaking from Cork this morning, he said Europe needs a clear signal from the UK government that it will engage “proactively” in negotiations on the protocol.

He said he did not believe that flexibility shown by the EU last October was reciprocated.

Mr Martin said he met with industry representatives in Northern Ireland last Friday and was told that the protocol was “essential” for some sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture.

However, he told reporters that there were also issues that had to be worked out, but he reiterated that this can only be done through negotiations.

Congressman Neal has urged all involved in the current impasse surrounding the Brexit-related Northern Ireland Protocol to continue negotiating until a solution is found.

The protocol was the result of EU-UK negotiations, post-Brexit, and is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It instead moves the focus towards checks on goods coming from Britain into Northern Ireland, rather than from the north to the south.

The US mission comes against a backdrop of increased concerns about the failure to revive the Northern Ireland political institutions, with the DUP refusing to get involved in that process until its worries about the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said that implementing the protocol in full would result in “an economic tsunami” hitting Northern Ireland.

“There is no unionist support for the protocol. The protocol will destroy the GFA if not dealt with,” he said.

The British government last week signalled its intention to over-ride parts of the protocol, heightening concern in Brussels and Dublin.

Mr Neal said yesterday that the protocol is not the problem, but that it is made out to be by some and that he addressed such concerns when he and his colleagues met with the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday.

“We discussed our cast-iron commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the importance of free trade and our condemnation of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Ms Truss tweeted.

Mr Neal said the delegation had been “equally firm” in its statements as the UK government has been in recent weeks.

“I think that the assurance we were offered was that there would be continued negotiations,” he said, when asked if Ms Truss had given the delegation any assurances about the future of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Neal said.

“I think the firm posture we adopted was that the protocol has not really presented the problem that has been articulated. 7% of the voters in the north two weeks ago cast their vote based on the protocol, that means that 93% did not, so whatever challenges are offered by the protocol, we think can be negotiated,” he added.

“That was the clear message from Brussels, they’re ready to negotiate. The clear message that we offered to the UK, if they’re ready to negotiate, and you say you want to negotiate, there should be a negotiation.”

Mr Neal will address the Seanad tomorrow to mark its centenary.

The delegation will also meet other political leaders north and south before departing for home on Wednesday.

Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee, who is part of the delegation, said it is disappointing to see that unilateral action is being considered by the British government.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said that is “not the approach we recommend”.

“I think it’s best whenever there is a difference of view to sit down across the table and negotiate towards a common purpose. That is the history we celebrate when we think about the benefits of the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“This was a difficult long-standing dispute resolved through negotiation and was a lesson the rest of the world should learn from.

“I hope the parties involved now and the UK government would learn this and recognise that’s the way to resolve the issue.”

Interviewed by the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis demanded that Brussels adopt a new negotiating mandate to address the fierce objections of the DUP.

“I made this point to the EU myself before the (May 5) elections. My view was, it was much easier to get a deal before the elections than afterwards,” Mr Lewis said.

“The idea that it was going to be easier after the elections was a crazy one from the EU.”

Last week Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, warned that the UK could forget about a post-Brexit trade deal if it rewrites the Good Friday agreement.

Britain’s former Cabinet Office Minister and de facto Deputy Prime Minister has said the UK’s move to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol is “very foolish”, and that the UK must “be more grown-up” about accepting a degree of alignment with EU standards.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, David Lidington said that what the UK government was doing “doesn’t help matters when it comes to negotiating the right outcome for Ireland and the peace process”.

Mr Lidington said “there is a landing zone,” in relation to finding a solution, but that “it requires both sides to compromise”.

“I can see it, and I desperately hoped that it’s reached because I think the political situation in Northern Ireland is becoming more risky, more difficult by the day,” he said.

“The polarisation of politics in Northern Ireland is something that’s really bad news for the whole island of Ireland, the EU and UK alike.

“There is a landing zone, but it requires both sides to compromise.”

Mr Lidington said such a compromise needed to involve something which “brings down significantly” the “onerous elements of checks and inspections deriving from Brexit”.

“I would also argue that it requires the UK government to be calmer and a bit more grown-up about accepting a degree of alignment with EU standards … I think we’re going to have to see movements from both sides if we’re going to get a deal,” he added.