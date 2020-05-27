US considers complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Washington: US President Donald Trump has hinted at a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

According to a foreign news agency, during a news conference at the White House, President Donald Trump, while expressing his desire for a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, said that we have been in Afghanistan for 19 years, I think that’s enough now, if we want. So you can go back.

US President Donald Trump has said that no date has been set for a full withdrawal, with less than 8,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan. “We are in contact with the Taliban and the Afghan president,” he said.