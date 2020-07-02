 sd
Update Microsoft Whiteboard on iOS: Microsoft Authenticator is required to log into a professional account

By Brian Adam
Microsoft Whiteboard is one of the applications of the American company aimed at facilitating teamwork, either in professional settings or in the educational field. With Whiteboard all users can participate and interact in the same project and working with each other in real-time. An application is available for Windows 10 in the Microsoft Store and for the Apple iPhone and iPad.

An application that is updated to version 20.10615.0.5289 adding new features and bug fixes in a key period of time for the promotion of telework and the professional and educational performance of many remote people. In this case, it is the iOS version which benefits from new functions and features.

Whiteboard

If you download the Whiteboard application from the App Store, you will see how the changelog indicates the different improvements that come with this version. Support for logging in, inviting, opening boards, and syncing among other changes has been improved.

  • As soon as it is installed, the first change is related to security and an error notice. We cannot log in with professional or educational accounts if we do not have the Microsoft Authenticator app.
  • Support for conditional login, invitation, dashboard, and sync access has been improved.
  • Fixed blocking when logging in when a PIN is required.
  • General bug fixes and improvements.

Microsoft Whiteboard It can be downloaded for iOS and for Windows 10 computers from the Microsoft Store.

Track | MSPU
More information | Microsoft

