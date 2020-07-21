Roinn na Gaeltachta stated that they will have to take certain steps in relation to the public expenditure code before they will be able to seek planning permission for the development they intend to carry out on the site of Coláiste Lurgan in Indreabhán, Conamara.

It was reported on Nuacht an Iarthair, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta today that the state must own land associated with the development before the planning application can be made.

Roinn na Gaeltachta is in discussions with Coláiste Lurgan about this land and other issues before they are ready to make the planning application.

The Department and Údarás na Gaeltachta are hopeful that they will find a solution.

Coláiste Lurgan manager Mícheál Ó Foighil expressed concern in a recent interview with Adhmhaidin that the planning application had been delayed.