Upcoming Apple Pencils will be able to capture real-world colors

We all know what Steve Jobs said one fine day in 2007 when he introduced the first iPhone: that human beings already arrived in this world equipped with ten style. Why do you need an electronic pen with fingers to touch a touch screen? Well, Apple, which dismissed the CEO who passed away in 2011 a few years ago, is still looking for ways to perfect his smart pen for future generations.

And so, we come to a new patent from those of Cupertino that hints at what could be a new function of the Pencil, able to read the colours of the real world to import them to the palette of the application that we are using on our iPad. A function that would be extremely useful for many professionals who make living choosing colours, and how to harmonize them, on a daily basis.

“Color Sampling”, your name

That patent that Apple has filed, is defined as a “Computer system with colour sampling pencil” capable of capturing the tones of what we are aiming for. Because it is imagining that this sensor will not only be able to see the colour that we are showing you of any object or surface, but it will be able to translate it exactly into that hexadecimal language that is often used in the web and graphic design environment.

Apple Pencil patent

Imagine for a moment that you want to make a design for a birthday party and you want to use that exact colour that you know your partner likes so much. Is there a better way to achieve an identical result than with a device capable of digitizing that colour information? The truth is that it would be of great help at certain times.

Now, Apple does not believe that just for that function there should be a detection system between the Pencil and the world around it, but has thought of many other applications. For example, calibrate displays to see if they are at the desired colour temperature, or brimming with brightness and contrast so they deserve a little adjustment.

That ability to analyze colours would allow Apple Pencil, too, to take care of health tasks, as revealed in the Cupertino patent. Remember that there are multiple projects that, simply through a photo of our skin, are capable of knowing our blood pressure, or the levels of some components that we have in our blood. So a North American digital pen, equipped with one of these sensors, would be (almost) capable of miracles.