Up to 6,500 MB / s and reimagined format for Samsung’s new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs

The formats of M.2 SSDs are already almost old known. The most popular versions, 2242 (42 mm in length) and 2280 (80 mm) have been accompanying our laptops and desktop PCs for a long time, but at Samsung, it seems they weren’t adequate enough.

The semiconductor giant has unveiled promising new M.2 NVMe drives that support the new PCIe 4.0 standard and achieve maximum transfers of 6,500 MB / s. These units come with an additional novelty: the introduction of new physical formats that Samsung has named E1.S, E1.L and NF1.

Up to 6,500 MB / s transfer

The M.2 units we knew are now slightly different in length and width, and in fact, compete with that “rule” format that Intel introduced for its business environment units in 2017.

Thus, Samsung has presented its family of PM9A3 units with traditional M.2 NVMe formats, worse that they will also come with variants E1.S (the “short” version of this particular Samsung rule) and E1-L (“long” version) . According to Samsung E1.S format is more space-efficient than M.2, and they have also presented these drives in the U.2 format that brings it closer to the design of traditional SATA drives.

The remarkable thing about these new units for the business segment is in their features: up to 6,500 MB / s read, 3,500 MB / s write and 900,000 IOPS (random reads) for the E1.S editions, rather than doubling the numbers of the best PCIe 3.0 SSDs. The M.2 versions only reach 3,500 MB / s and 1,750 MB / s respectively.

Although these models are company-oriented, set the tone for what we will surely see in this manufacturer in the future of PCIe 4.0 SSDs for End Users. This segment still has fewer benchmarks than we would expect, but even Intel seems to be preparing the landing of Optane PCIe 4.0 units soon.