Economy
UNWTO launches tourism recovery assistance program

By Brian Adam
The World Tourism Organization has identified three possible scenarios for tourism.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has launched a Tourism Recovery Technical Assistance Program that provides guidance to Member States regarding the response to COVID-19. The program is structured around three main pillars: Economic recovery, marketing and promotion and institutional strengthening, and building resilience.

The World Tourism Organization has identified three possible scenarios for tourism, one of the hardest hit economic and social sectors. Based on the evolution of travel restrictions in the coming months, the arrival of international tourists could fall between 60% and 80% in 2020.

This could translate into a loss of income from tourism exports between $ 910 billion and $ 1.2 trillion from the USA putting at risk between 100 and 120 million jobs. On a social level, the social repercussions could be equally challenging for many societies around the world.

In this context, the World Tourism Organization has prepared the COVID-19 Technical Assistance Program for the Recovery of Tourism, which aims to assist governments, the private sector and donor agencies to face this unprecedented socio-economic emergency.

UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili says: “We must support the tourism sector now with real measures while preparing ourselves so that when it recovers it will be stronger and more sustainable. Tourism recovery plans and programs will translate into jobs and economic growth, not only in the tourism sector itself, but in society as a whole. This support program will help governments and businesses implement recommendations for recovery. ”

Call to action: economic, promotional and institutional measures

Together with the set of recommendations that the UNWTO has already disseminated as a call to action to mitigate the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, and which are supported by the UNWTO World Crisis Committee for Tourism, the program has identified three potential areas of intervention to accelerate the recovery of tourism: economic, promotional and institutional.

The COVID-19 Technical Assistance Program for Tourism Recovery advocates the introduction of policies and measures to stimulate the economic recovery of the tourism sector. In parallel, they should be carried out needs assessments and specific national plans for the recovery of tourism, among other measures.

In terms of marketing and promotion, UNWTO is ready to provide technical assistance to identify markets that can help accelerate recovery, addressing the product diversification and (re) formulating marketing strategies and promotional activities

The third pillar, institutional strengthening and resilience building, aims in particular at improving public-private partnerships and promoting collaborative efforts for tourism recovery, as well as improving crisis management and recovery capacities.

Tourism for sustainable development

The technical support offered by UNWTO is designed to help Members work with an eye towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Several of these goals are directly related to tourism, especially SDGs 8, 12 and 17 on “decent work and economic growth”, “sustainable consumption and production” and “partnerships for the Goals”.

UNWTO is also working as part of a broader United Nations response to COVID-19, emphasizing the role that tourism can play in protection of developing countries and of the most vulnerable members of society facing the worst impacts of the current crisis.

 

