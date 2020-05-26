Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

An interesting study highlights how the zigzag motif, present on the skin of snakes, we have multiple defense purposes and helps the animal to effectively escape from predators.

In nature everything has a sense and a usefulness: from the color of the coat to the shape of the legs, evolution changes shapes and colors helping a species to survive more effectively within its habitat. A study, published on Animal Behavior, performed byJyvaskyla University, in Finland, analyzes the black zigzag texture present on the back of the European viper, highlighting how, this seemingly simple coloring, helps in three different ways the animal to survive and escape from predators. The first test that scientists have run concerns the possibility that the zigzag motif helps the animal to blend in with the surrounding environment. For the experiment, fake snakes were used without motifs on the back and others with the zigzag motif.

A group of volunteers, on a natural path, had to count the fake snakes they could spot and that had previously been hidden by scientists. Well, the test showed that the fake snakes with the zigzag pattern they were more difficult to find. Another test showed how the zigzag motif would appear in the eyes of a predator chasing the viper. When the snake moves fast, the zigzag pattern creates a particular optical effect, it appears as a moving solid form that confuses the predator that is chasing it, thus making it more likely that the snake manage to escape the clutches of its predators and therefore you become more difficult to capture.

The last, but not least, skill that the zigzag pattern on the back of the snake's skin gives the animal is the deterrent factor. The black zigzag motif, in fact, makes the snake seemingly more threatening and lethal, thus discouraging any attackers from attacking it. Here is how, therefore, even something that could, apparently, seem trivial and useless in the struggle for the survival of the animal world could be essential.