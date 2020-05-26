Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

An interesting study highlights how the zigzag motif, present on the skin of snakes, we have multiple defense purposes and helps the animal to effectively escape from predators.

In nature everything has a sense and a usefulness: from the color of the coat to the shape of the legs, evolution changes shapes and colors helping a species to survive more effectively within its habitat. A study, published on Animal Behavior, performed byJyvaskyla University, in Finland, analyzes the black zigzag texture present on the back of the European viper, highlighting how, this seemingly simple coloring, helps in three different ways the animal to survive and escape from predators. The first test that scientists have run concerns the possibility that the zigzag motif helps the animal to blend in with the surrounding environment. For the experiment, fake snakes were used without motifs on the back and others with the zigzag motif.

A group of volunteers, on a natural path, had to count the fake snakes they could spot and that had previously been hidden by scientists. Well, the test showed that the fake snakes with the zigzag pattern they were more difficult to find. Another test showed how the zigzag motif would appear in the eyes of a predator chasing the viper. When the snake moves fast, the zigzag pattern creates a particular optical effect, it appears as a moving solid form that confuses the predator that is chasing it, thus making it more likely that the snake manage to escape the clutches of its predators and therefore you become more difficult to capture.

The last, but not least, skill that the zigzag pattern on the back of the snake's skin gives the animal is the deterrent factor. The black zigzag motif, in fact, makes the snake seemingly more threatening and lethal, thus discouraging any attackers from attacking it. Here is how, therefore, even something that could, apparently, seem trivial and useless in the struggle for the survival of the animal world could be essential.

More Articles Like This

Earthquake tremors during live televised interview with New Zealand PM

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Wellington: The New Zealand Prime Minister's interview was being broadcast live on television when a sudden earthquake shook the region, but Jacinda Arden kept...
Read more

How to find possible habitable exoplanets? Thanks to the color of their surfaces

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
To assist experts in the search for habitable exoplanets, Cornell astronomers developed a practical model which they call "environmental color decoder". In a nutshell,...
Read more

Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

Ai News Brian Adam - 0
It might sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists claims to have created a project bionic eye that could overcome the sensitivity...
Read more

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight...
Read more

Maybe our sun came into being under the influence of a small galaxy, research

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Experts believe that our sun may have formed after a small galaxy passed through our main galaxy, the Milky Way. According to astronomers, a small...
Read more

A brave girl who cycled 1200 km in lockdown and brought her father home

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Patna: In India, a 15-year-old girl set a unique example of service to her father by bringing her father home from a distance of...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

An interesting study highlights how the zigzag motif, present on the skin of snakes, we have multiple defense purposes...
Read more
Computing

Does it take a long time to start and shutdown Windows 10? So you can fix it

Brian Adam - 0
If there is something that drives most people crazy, it takes a long time for your computer to start up and shutdown. Although it...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G Pro, a mid-range rival that uses the included stylus as its primary weapon

Brian Adam - 0
After the presentation of the Moto G Stylus in the United States, the Motorola mobile phone with integrated pencil arrives in Spain...
Read more
Corona Virus

More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

Brian Adam - 0
The transpor AFP State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in mid-May, the International Air Transport...
Read more
Android

How to test the Beta versions of your favorite apps from Android

Brian Adam - 0
There is a Google option that allows you to try the newest of your favourite apps before launching and here we explain how to...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi 'unleashed': RedmiBook and Redmi 10X presented in China

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of several devices in Italy, the time has come to talk about the products unveiled by Xiaomi in Chinese territory today...
Read more
Latest news

Social media inquiry ‘Tik Tok’ on dangerous behavior on farm machinery

Brian Adam - 0
Social media 'Tik Tok' say they have set up an inquiry into videos published online and dangerous behaviour and trickery on farm machinery. Videos are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY