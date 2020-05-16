Unlicensed leave in France for the first time in 55 days

The lock-on restrictions in some European countries are slowly and steadily ending, but China is worried that another outbreak will start

France, Spain and other countries are taking the first steps slowly and steadily from the intense lock-out.

Although strict restrictions still apply in major Spanish cities, people in certain rural areas are allowed to reunite with friends and relatives in pubs and restaurants with outdoor space.

Another 123 deaths reported in Spain today, the lowest number of deaths in seven weeks. The worst outbreak in Spain was one day in early April the death of 950 people.

However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned the public that the number of cases of the virus could start to grow again.

"The fight against the epidemic is not over because we have not got the disease out and we will not have a vaccine or be properly cured," said Pedro Sánchez.

In France, for the first time in 55 days, people are allowed to travel again without a license. From today people are allowed to go 100 kilometers from home.

Hairdressers, stationery shops and other businesses went into business for the first time in eight weeks but social isolation has a strong effect on them all. Restaurants, cafes and museums remain closed.

It is reported that there were difficulties in applying social segregation to the public transport system in Paris today.

Primary schools in France are also open again, with strict rules on the number of pupils allowed to be on site at any one time. This is the case in the Netherlands where the primary schools are opening but various restrictions are in place to avoid the second outbreak of the virus.

Schools have reopened in Switzerland where shops and restaurants are also back in business.

In Britain the Government has instructed people to cover their face wherever social exclusion cannot be applied.

Meanwhile, China's concern is that another outbreak of the virus could begin because a cluster of cases has been discovered near the Russian border. New cases were also discovered in Wuhan, the city where the disease began last year.

17 new cases of the disease announced by the new Chinese authorities yesterday, the largest number of cases in nearly two weeks.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University census, there are over 4.1 million confirmed cases of the disease and nearly 285,000 people with Covid-19 have died.

The United States, Britain and Italy have reported the highest number of deaths to date.