Saturday, May 16, 2020
Unlicensed leave in France for the first time in 55 days

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Latest news

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Social Networks

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Corona Virus

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
E-How

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The lock-on restrictions in some European countries are slowly and steadily ending, but China is worried that another outbreak will start

Unlicensed leave in France for the first time in 55 days

France, Spain and other countries are taking the first steps slowly and steadily from the intense lock-out.

Although strict restrictions still apply in major Spanish cities, people in certain rural areas are allowed to reunite with friends and relatives in pubs and restaurants with outdoor space.

Another 123 deaths reported in Spain today, the lowest number of deaths in seven weeks. The worst outbreak in Spain was one day in early April the death of 950 people.

However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned the public that the number of cases of the virus could start to grow again.

"The fight against the epidemic is not over because we have not got the disease out and we will not have a vaccine or be properly cured," said Pedro Sánchez.

In France, for the first time in 55 days, people are allowed to travel again without a license. From today people are allowed to go 100 kilometers from home.

Hairdressers, stationery shops and other businesses went into business for the first time in eight weeks but social isolation has a strong effect on them all. Restaurants, cafes and museums remain closed.

It is reported that there were difficulties in applying social segregation to the public transport system in Paris today.

Primary schools in France are also open again, with strict rules on the number of pupils allowed to be on site at any one time. This is the case in the Netherlands where the primary schools are opening but various restrictions are in place to avoid the second outbreak of the virus.

Schools have reopened in Switzerland where shops and restaurants are also back in business.

In Britain the Government has instructed people to cover their face wherever social exclusion cannot be applied.

Meanwhile, China's concern is that another outbreak of the virus could begin because a cluster of cases has been discovered near the Russian border. New cases were also discovered in Wuhan, the city where the disease began last year.

17 new cases of the disease announced by the new Chinese authorities yesterday, the largest number of cases in nearly two weeks.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University census, there are over 4.1 million confirmed cases of the disease and nearly 285,000 people with Covid-19 have died.

The United States, Britain and Italy have reported the highest number of deaths to date.

Taoiseach announces the release of the lock-in restrictions

Latest news
The Taoiseach also confirmed that it is proposed to wear face cover indoors, in places such as public transport and shops ...
Cara Whitey Bulger in the FBI seeking freedom from prison because of the crown virus

Latest news
A man closely associated with the life of the criminal, 'Whitey' Bulger, expects Covid-19 to get him out of a prison in Florida and...
16 others with Covid-19 deceased, 129 new cases confirmed

Latest news
At least 1,987 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,518 people south of the border and 469 north of it ...
WHO optimistic about some treatments for Covid-19

Latest news
The Department of Health in the North this afternoon announced the deaths of nine other Covid-19s and at least 1,914 people who have died...
The results of the Corona virus test kit used in the White House are questionable

Corona Virus
Washington: The results of a test kit used to diagnose corona virus in the White House have been described as dubious. According to the...
The tools to strengthen your business through production chains in times of COVID-19

Corona Virus
Free webinar organized by Summa Magazine The current situation in the country has led Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to innovate in their business strategies,...
