Uniuero discounts Sony's Soundbar with Dolby Digital by 50 euros

Are you a music lover or do you want to enjoy your favorite movie from the comfort of your home sofa as if you were in the cinema? The offer we are talking about today could be for you.We are talking about the Sony HTSF150 soundbar.

On the online store of the well-known electronics chain Unieuro, the soundbar is available for only 99.90 euros, with savings of 33%. The original price was in fact € 149.90. This is a really not bad promotion considering what the device can offer.

Among the features we find a two speaker configuration that allows you to spread the audio throughout the room thanks also to the power of Dolby Digital. Through a single HDMI ARC cable it is possible to send the audio and check the information of the TV. Furthermore, through the implementation of the S-Force Front Surround technology it is possible to reproduce the main sound fields in cinematic style managing to obtain full-bodied and high quality audio.

There is also the possibility of sharing the music streaming directly wirelessly thanks to bluetooth or via the USB cable. It is possible to buy the Japanese house soundbar directly through the online shop and select home delivery. Alternatively, you can request collection from the store.

Also today, Monclick has launched an offer for another soundbar created by Philips and equipped with Dolby Atmos.