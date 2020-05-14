United Nations Concerned Over Corona Outbreak

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned governments, civil society and health officials in a recent statement that the global coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated psychological problems that urgently need to be addressed. Is.

In his video message yesterday, Antonio Guterres said that the grief of losing loved ones, the trauma of losing a job, the restrictions on movement, domestic difficulties and fear and uncertainty about the future are also prominent in psychological problems and illnesses. An increase is being observed.

Guterres said: “After decades of neglect and low investment in the mental health sector, today the global epidemic of Covid 19 is putting additional mental strain on families and societies.” Is desperately needed.

He urged all governments around the world to include mental health care, among other aspects, in the government’s efforts to tackle COVID 19.