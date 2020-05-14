Thursday, May 14, 2020
United Nations Concerned Over Corona Outbreak

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Corona Virus

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn't a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Latest news

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Entertainment

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Social Networks

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
By Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Reasons such as difficulty in moving, closure of homes, loss of employment and grief of being separated from one's family are leading to mental illness in Corona epidemic. (Photo: NewScientist)

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned governments, civil society and health officials in a recent statement that the global coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated psychological problems that urgently need to be addressed. Is.

In his video message yesterday, Antonio Guterres said that the grief of losing loved ones, the trauma of losing a job, the restrictions on movement, domestic difficulties and fear and uncertainty about the future are also prominent in psychological problems and illnesses. An increase is being observed.

Guterres said: “After decades of neglect and low investment in the mental health sector, today the global epidemic of Covid 19 is putting additional mental strain on families and societies.” Is desperately needed.

He urged all governments around the world to include mental health care, among other aspects, in the government’s efforts to tackle COVID 19.

