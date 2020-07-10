Uniqlo, well-dressed for the recovery led by Asia

Fast Retailing could win the best dress award to celebrate the end of Covid-19. The Japanese company, valued at $ 61 million and owner of the clothing and accessories store chain Uniqlo, has lowered its forecast for annual operating profit and declared a sharp drop in quarterly revenue. But in China and Japan, its two main sales markets, the recovery is solid. That underpins a stock rally that has been ahead of its global rivals.

The results released Tuesday were dire. Net profit in the nine months to May fell 43% compared to the same period last year, standing at 90.6 billion yen ($ 845 million), and sales declined 15%. The group expects to achieve an annual operating profit of 130 billion yen, compared to the previous forecast, which amounted to 145 billion yen.

However, sales at the same store in Uniqlo Japan experienced a 26% year-on-year rise since the state of emergency in the country was lifted. In China, sales and profit increased year-on-year in May, faster than expected. Founder and President Tadashi Yanai is discovering that "working from home", or in the vicinity, is not so bad. Focusing on Asia is favoring you right now, especially since China is leading the economic recovery. In fact, Asia and Oceania accounted for almost 90% of Uniqlo's sales last year.

For Inditex, Asia and the “rest of the world” account for approximately 23% of sales. It is also the smallest region for H&M. Fast Retailing has had a hard time expanding westward, and its subsidiaries in North America and Europe have significant or increasing operating losses. As more countries emerge from confinement, the geographic advantage may end up being short-lived. For now, Fast Retailing shares are up more than 50% from the March low and their valuation reaches almost 42 times the expected return. The Japanese giant is dressed for the occasion.

>