Unilever almost seems clear and adorable in India

Unilever is going to rename its lucrative and lucrative skin whitening products, called Fair & Lovely [clara y adorable], by Glow & Lovely [brillante y adorable]. Both names are appropriate to describe how Hindustan Unilever, its $ 73 billion Indian unit, is weathering strict confinement in this huge emerging market.

The slowdown in the economy and the credit crisis were already affecting the sector very negatively long before the pandemic. And the ensuing price declines during this were one reason why Hindustan Unilever’s Anglo-Dutch parent company, valued at $ 143 billion, narrowly missed the target of improving its underlying operating margin for the group last year.

However, the Indian company appears to be in good shape. Organic revenue from April to June decreased 7% from a year earlier, less than feared, thanks to the company’s focus on health, food and hygiene products. The company estimates that, in general, up to 80% of its business gains market share with respect to rivals such as Colgate-Palmolive and Nestlé.

Some of the gains will be short-lived. President Sanjiv Mehta has warned that the obsessive demand for disinfectant is unlikely to last longer than the virus, for example. Possible new disruptions to the company’s operations are also a major concern in the face of the possibility of re-tightening locks. Even more disturbing, dozens of Unilever employees have tested positive for Covid-19 in a Haridwar unit in recent days. .

Still, investors look for security in the biggest and best-capitalized names on the market. That may explain why Hindustan Unilever shares have risen 20% this year, driving their valuation to its highest in the past five years. The company is now valued at 61 times its expected earnings. And given its brilliant performance, it is clearer than water.

