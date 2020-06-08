Tech NewsAppsCommunicationWindows
Updated:

Unigram updates in Windows 10: Telegram chats are now more powerful with the unofficial client

By Brian Adam
If you use Telegram on your mobile, it is almost certain that you also access the messaging application from your PC. To use Telegram you can use the official client, but also use Unigram, one of the most popular Telegram clients that you can use in Windows. An unofficial application to access Telegram both on desktops and on Xbox One.

Many prefer Unigram because it offers a fairly neat operation that even improvement in official customer benefits. A tool that has just been updated for Windows with a version, number 4.0, which provides a series of quite interesting improvements. Among the list of improvements that we are going to find, the possibility of organizing chats in folders, creating custom folders, anchoring unlimited chats or adding conversations stands out.

Chat improvements

Copy Chats
  • Can create custom folders with flexible configuration and also use default recommendations.
  • It can pin an unlimited number of chats in each folder.
  • Now you can right-click a chat in the list to add it to a folder.

Video and audio enhancements

  • Now you can play any file, be it video or audio without having to download it.

Improved stickers, GIFs and emojis

Unigram1
  • Stickers and GIFs now appear with animations in the stickers panel and in the results of online bots.
  • Loading times for GIFs have been improved.
  • It has been Optimized the process to search for GIFs in sections based on emoji.
  • Now you can check the Trends tab to know the main reactions of the day.
  • If we right-click on any GIF in the search results, it can be saved in the collection.
  • Sticker panel attached
  • The emoji sets have been updated to Unicode 12.1.
  • Online bots improve and now all results are displayed correctly.

Improved file sender and media editor

Chats1
  • It has been an improved system for sending files from the desktop.
  • You can choose how to send the photos and videos, as media, files or albums.
  • Now uncompressed videos and GIFs can be sent.
  • A new media editor has been added to crop, rotate, flip images and draw on them.

New storage manager

  • Storage optimization screen has a new interface and a more polished user experience.

 

