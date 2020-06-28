Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Updated:

Unieuro’s Bastard Black Friday continues: 10 must-see offers on 4K OLED TV

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

A new species of velvet spider has been discovered that recalls the colors of the Batman Joker

A new species of spider has been discovered, very elusive, which thanks to the colours of the back that...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms attributable to a possible Coronavirus infection, which...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

New agency announced and Gaeltacht under new division by Catherine Martin

The responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language has been placed under the longest-standing and most responsible department...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Appointment of Government Ministers by the newly elected Taoiseach

Newly elected Taoiseach Michael Martin is speaking to TDs this afternoon about the ministries they will have in the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Unieuro's Bastard Black Friday continues: 10 must-see offers on 4K OLED TV

The Bastard Black Friday by Unieuro, which kicked off yesterday and will be available until July 8, 2020, on the distribution chain website. Today we focus on OLED and QLED 4K TVs, on which very interesting promotions are proposed.

OLED TV and QLED on offer for Unieuro’s Bastard Black Friday

Let’s start with Samsung. Unieuro allows you to buy the 65-inch RU8000 UHD 4K TV at 699 Euros, 53% less than the 1499 Euros listed, while on theUE43TU7170U 43-inch 4K Series 7 a 12% discount is offered at 349 Euros, for a saving of 50 Euros, equal to 12%, with the 55-inch 4K variant which is available at 499 Euros, from the previous 549 Euros.
Going up the range instead we find the QLED 4K 65-inch Q90R at 1,699 Euros, for a price reduction of 1,800 Euros. The Samsung QE55Q60TAU 55-inch Ultra HD instead it can be purchased for 899 euros.

The Sony TV proposal is more limited: il KD-49XG9005 49-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD with Voice Remote it is available at 699 Euros, 33% less than the previous 1,049 Euros. Same goes for Philips, which offers only the 65-inch 65PUS6754 for 599 Euros.

As for LG, however, the55-inch OLED55B9SLA it is available at 1,199 Euros, 25% less from the 1,599 Euros listed, while the 49-inch NanoCell 49SM8050PLC is offered at 499 Euros, the same price as the 49-inch 49SM8200PLA.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

Space tech Brian Adam -
A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed experimentally. Using components similar to...
Read more

YouTube, Blackpinks break the hitting record in 24 hours!

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new YouTube queen. Indeed, the record views in 24 hours Google's platform has been broken. https://youtu.be/ioNng23DkIM In particular, according to...
Read more

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in June 2020

Android Brian Adam -
June 2020 is now coming to an end. The smartphone market is particularly lively in this period: here are all the news. The month of...
Read more

In Italy we have some of the most powerful supercomputers in the world: here are the ones

Computing Brian Adam -
We have already spoken on these pages of the Japanese supercomputer Fugaku, the fastest in the world. However, the publication of the ranking of...
Read more

MediaWorld and Unieuro, ‘challenge to the last discount’ on Apple Watch Series 3

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
After the "challenge" relating to Samsung Galaxy A20e, there is another product "disputed" by MediaWorld and Unieuro, which are challenging each other in the...
Read more

The red dwarf star Gliese 887 may have a potentially habitable planet

Space tech Brian Adam -
In a new study published today in the journal Science, the scientists focused on the red dwarf star GJ 887, also known as Gliese...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY