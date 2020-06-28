Unieuro’s Bastard Black Friday continues: 10 must-see offers on 4K OLED TV

The Bastard Black Friday by Unieuro, which kicked off yesterday and will be available until July 8, 2020, on the distribution chain website. Today we focus on OLED and QLED 4K TVs, on which very interesting promotions are proposed.

OLED TV and QLED on offer for Unieuro’s Bastard Black Friday

Let’s start with Samsung. Unieuro allows you to buy the 65-inch RU8000 UHD 4K TV at 699 Euros, 53% less than the 1499 Euros listed, while on theUE43TU7170U 43-inch 4K Series 7 a 12% discount is offered at 349 Euros, for a saving of 50 Euros, equal to 12%, with the 55-inch 4K variant which is available at 499 Euros, from the previous 549 Euros.

Going up the range instead we find the QLED 4K 65-inch Q90R at 1,699 Euros, for a price reduction of 1,800 Euros. The Samsung QE55Q60TAU 55-inch Ultra HD instead it can be purchased for 899 euros.

The Sony TV proposal is more limited: il KD-49XG9005 49-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD with Voice Remote it is available at 699 Euros, 33% less than the previous 1,049 Euros. Same goes for Philips, which offers only the 65-inch 65PUS6754 for 599 Euros.

As for LG, however, the55-inch OLED55B9SLA it is available at 1,199 Euros, 25% less from the 1,599 Euros listed, while the 49-inch NanoCell 49SM8050PLC is offered at 499 Euros, the same price as the 49-inch 49SM8200PLA.