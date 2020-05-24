Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband is the offer of the day

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, analysis: to the conquest of the quality-price to blow of milliamps

Xiaomi has several workhorses to win in the mid-range 2020. Several of them belong to the Redmi Note 9...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband is the offer of the day

Following Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV offer, Unieuro has launched another discount that could be of interest to lovers of wearable devices. Indeed, the offer of the day concerns the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband.

The product certainly needs no introduction, as it is a global success. Just to understand, in August 2019 there are even those who came to sell fake devices on Amazon Italy. In short, you understand well that the popularity of the smartband cannot be questioned. On the other hand, it's about a device highly appreciated by the public, also considering its excellent quality / price ratio.

We have already seen offers on Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in the past (even just a few weeks ago), but it is a highly requested product and, therefore, it is always good to report when it is discounted. In particular, today 24 May 2020, the Unieuro offer on the day allows you to take home the smartband at 29.90 euros (instead of the classic 34.99 euros). In conclusion, the price has returned to what many users have expected and surely it can be a good opportunity for those who have not yet got to get their hands on the smartband.

For the rest, we remind you that the first rumors about Xiaomi Mi Band 5 are starting to come out.

More Articles Like This

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg becomes the third richest man in the world, but Bezos is far away

Amazon Brian Adam - 0
Weekly update for the ranking of world billionaires compiled by Bloomberg. The popular newspaper specializing in economics has in fact published close to the...
Read more

Successful experiment with a microchip that downloads 44.2 terabits of data per second

Computing Brian Adam - 0
Melbourne: Australian scientists have successfully experimented with downloading 44.2 terabits of data from a single source of light in a microchip. He has dubbed the...
Read more

4K TV purchase guide for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
What are the best TVs to best support Next-Gen? From LG to Samsung, passing through Sony and Panasonic, all the alternatives. The wait for PS5...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

Mobile Brian Adam - 0
May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros are coming.   There is just over...
Read more

Unieuro: 25% discount on an ASUS notebook with i7-9750H processor

Laptops Brian Adam - 0
Weekend of great promotions for the main distribution chains. After talking about Trony's new flyer, let's go back to Unieuro che discounts an ASUS...
Read more

Panasonic Lumix S1H Review: Let’s try the mirrorless approved by Netflix

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
Despite the quarantine period, we tested the new Panasonic Lumix S1H, mirrorless specialized in video recording loved by Netflix. Those who have a few years...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam - 0

Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband is the offer of the day

Following Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV offer, Unieuro has launched another discount that could be of interest to lovers of...
Read more
Top Stories

Discovered a skull with a terrible arrow wound thrown with a long bow

Brian Adam - 0
A study reveals how violent medieval weapons and battles could be and, in particular, the skull of a man with an injury caused by...
Read more
Amazon

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg becomes the third richest man in the world, but Bezos is far away

Brian Adam - 0
Weekly update for the ranking of world billionaires compiled by Bloomberg. The popular newspaper specializing in economics has in fact published close to the...
Read more
Latest news

Chinese parents reunite son abducted 32 years ago

Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: The Chinese parents found their son, who was abducted 32 years ago, and witnessed the tragic scene. Mao Yin broke up with his father...
Read more
Computing

Successful experiment with a microchip that downloads 44.2 terabits of data per second

Brian Adam - 0
Melbourne: Australian scientists have successfully experimented with downloading 44.2 terabits of data from a single source of light in a microchip. He has dubbed the...
Read more
Electronics

4K TV purchase guide for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Brian Adam - 0
What are the best TVs to best support Next-Gen? From LG to Samsung, passing through Sony and Panasonic, all the alternatives. The wait for PS5...
Read more
Mobile

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

Brian Adam - 0
May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros are coming.   There is just over...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY