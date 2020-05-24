Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband is the offer of the day

Following Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV offer, Unieuro has launched another discount that could be of interest to lovers of wearable devices. Indeed, the offer of the day concerns the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband.

The product certainly needs no introduction, as it is a global success. Just to understand, in August 2019 there are even those who came to sell fake devices on Amazon Italy. In short, you understand well that the popularity of the smartband cannot be questioned. On the other hand, it's about a device highly appreciated by the public, also considering its excellent quality / price ratio.

We have already seen offers on Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in the past (even just a few weeks ago), but it is a highly requested product and, therefore, it is always good to report when it is discounted. In particular, today 24 May 2020, the Unieuro offer on the day allows you to take home the smartband at 29.90 euros (instead of the classic 34.99 euros). In conclusion, the price has returned to what many users have expected and surely it can be a good opportunity for those who have not yet got to get their hands on the smartband.

For the rest, we remind you that the first rumors about Xiaomi Mi Band 5 are starting to come out.