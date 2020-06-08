Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Unieuro, the Fossil FTW4021P smartwatch on offer at the lowest price on the Web

By Brian Adam
Unieuro, the Fossil FTW4021P smartwatch on offer at the lowest price on the Web

After the offer on Amazfit GTS, we remain in the smartwatch field and we always remain in the Unieuro home. In fact, the well-known chain has launched an interesting offer on another device of this type: Fossil FTW4021P.

In particular, the device is sold at a price of 119 euros on the official website of the well-known chain. Previously, the smartwatch was offered at 249 euros, therefore the discount is 52%, or 130 euros. The colors involved are Black, Blue and Pink. The smartwatch offered by Unieuro mounts the Wear OS operating system and also has the NFC chip.

We have analyzed the price of the Fossil FTW4021P smartwatch also in the other main stores and we have not been able to find any digital store that can overcome the Unieuro offer: even by trying to use some “find prices” services, the promotion of the well-known chain is the same “in the head”. In short, that of Unieuro is the lowest price on the web (obviously taking into account the main stores).

To give you concrete examples, at the time of writing, on Amazon Italy the smartwatch is starting from 179 euros through resellers (shipping excluded). Furthermore, in other stores, such as MediaWorld, Fossil FTW4021P cannot even be found on the site. The official portal of the manufacturer would discount it, however, at 99 euros, but all units were sold out. In short, the Unieuro offer could be a good opportunity to get your hands on the smartwatch, especially for those who had been keeping an eye on him for some time.

