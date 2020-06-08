Tech NewsMobileShopping Guide
Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

By Brian Adam
Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile devices. In particular, the protagonist of the offer this time is him Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone.

The device is in fact sold for 349 euros on the official Unieuro website. The smartphone involved has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Previously, the price was set at 479.90 euros, so we’re talking about a 27% discount. In simple terms, you save 130.90 euros.

Taking a look at the cost of Samsung Galaxy A71, which by the way is a smartphone that arrived in Italy in early 2020, we discovered that MediaWorld has also launched a similar promotion. In fact, the smartphone is sold for 349 euros on the website of the well-known chain. The colors involved are Black, Silver and Blue. In short, as is now customary, Unieuro and MediaWorld are challenging each other for those who make the “highest discount”.

This clearly goes in favor of customers, as they can take their smartphone home at a lower price. To give you a concrete example, just a few weeks ago Galaxy A71 was on offer from MediaWorld, but it cost 369 euros. This means that it took only a few days to see drop the price by an additional 20 euros.

Regarding Amazon Italy, the smartphone, always in its 6 / 128GB version, is sold through retailers at a price similar to that of the two chains.

