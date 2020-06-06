Unieuro, Realme smartphones arrive: up to 40 euros less

After arriving in Italy and focusing also on our country, Realme takes a further step forward to make itself known on the national territory. Indeed, the company has partnered with the well-known Unieuro chain regarding the sale of its devices, both through the official portal and in physical stores.

In short, Realme makes an important leap, which will surely make its devices known to many more people, who also go beyond the fans who follow the sector at three hundred and sixty degrees. For the occasion, Unieuro has already discounted several smartphones through its official website.

In particular, i devices featured in the offers are the following (we have avoided inserting the various colors, limiting ourselves to the models).

Realme 5 : 159 euros (4 / 128GB, the cost would be 199.90 euros, savings of 40.90 euros );

: 159 euros (4 / 128GB, the cost would be 199.90 euros, ); Realme 6i : 178 euros (4 / 128GB, the price would be 199.99 euros, savings of 21.99 euros);

: 178 euros (4 / 128GB, the price would be 199.99 euros, savings of 21.99 euros); Realme 6 : 212 euros (4 / 64GB, the cost would be 229.99 euros, savings of 17.99 euros);

: 212 euros (4 / 64GB, the cost would be 229.99 euros, savings of 17.99 euros); Realme 6: 261 euros (8 / 128GB, the price would be 299.99 euros, savings of 38.99 euros).

For the rest, on the Unieuro website we also find other Realme smartphones not on offer.

Realme 6 Pro : 349.99 euros (8 / 128GB);

: 349.99 euros (8 / 128GB); Realme C3 : 158 euros (3 / 64GB);

: 158 euros (3 / 64GB); Realme X50 Pro 5G: € 749.99 (12 / 256GB).

In any case, for the moment only Realme C3, Realme 6i and Realme 6 will arrive in the shops. The catalog of devices is therefore more extensive online, where the newly announced Realme X3 SuperZoom will soon arrive. However, many other Realme devices are expected to reach physical stores soon.

If you are interested, just a few days ago we published the review of Realme C3, a device that will also be available in stores right away.