Unieuro: over 200 Euro discount on the Sony HT-STS5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Even today, at Unieuro we find a very interesting offer on a Dolby Atmos soundbar. To be included in the discounts of the distribution chain is the Sony HT-ST5000, which can be brought home at a very affordable price compared to the list price.

In fact, Unieuro has cut the price by 15%, and in fact it is proposed at 1,274 Euros, for one savings of 225.90 Euros if you compare with the 1,499.90 Euros in the price list.

There soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and includes 7.1.2-channel S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, which allows it to emulate a natural sound field. At the software level we find the integrated Chromecast to listen to music, online radio and smartphones directly from smartphones, to which is also added Spotify Connect which obviously is based on the streaming service of the Northern European company.

There HT-STS5000 is 7.2.1 channels and offers three-dimensional cinematic surround sound. There is an S-Master HX digital amplifier which makes the audio quality pure.

We remind you that the new TV Mania is now available from Mediaworld, which allows you to buy a lot of OLED, QLED, 4K and even soundbar TVs at reduced prices.