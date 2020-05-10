Unieuro offers of the day: discounts on smartphones, TVs and smartwatches

Also today the Unieuro branded offers are renewed. The distribution chain, until 23:59 allows you to enjoy a wide range of promotions on many electronic and IT products, including smartphones, TVs, smartwatches and generally wearable products.

Starting from smartphones, it Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in the configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage it is available at 249 Euro instead of 299 Euro in the price list, for a net saving of 50 Euro. The Samsung Galaxy S20 +, on the other hand, is available at 879 Euro, for a saving of 14% if you count that the smartphone costs 1029 Euro in the price list. The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro instead is offered at 129 Euros.

As for TV, however, the Samsung Q60R 55-inch 4K QLED it is available at 599 Euros, 53% from the 1299 Euros listed. The Sony KD-49XG9006 from 49 inches instead passes to 699 Euros, for a saving of 350 Euros. I go down in price we also find the Samsung RU7170 65-inch at 549 Euro at a reduced price.

As we said above, various smartwatches are also available at reduced prices, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch at 249 Euros, while theAmazfit GTS AMOLED it is discounted to 109,90 Euro. The offer on the Amazfit GTR is also interesting, at 114.90 Euros.