Unieuro, Huawei Watch GT 2 costs as much as GT 2e with this promotion

We warned you a few days ago in the Huawei Watch GT 2e review: the original Watch GT 2 is rapidly falling in price, going to “undermine” the latest proposal of the Chinese company.

In fact, Unieuro has launched an interesting offer that allows you to take Huawei Watch GT 2 home at a price of 149 euros. Previously, the smartwatch was sold for 199.90 euros, then the saving is 50.90 euros.

Put simply, the cost of the device is identical to the launch cost of Watch GT 2e. The latter, however, includes, in these first days of sale and if purchased through the official website of Huawei, a tribute: the Huawei Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite earphones. In short, you can decide whether to buy Huawei Watch GT 2 from Unieuro or Huawei Watch GT 2e with Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite at the same price from the official website of the Chinese company.

For the uninitiated, the main differences between the two models are found in terms of design and some functionality. In particular, Huawei Watch GT 2 implements a microphone and a speaker, allowing the user to make calls. Watch GT 2e does not have this feature, but winks more at sportsmen.

In addition to the aforementioned analysis of Watch GT 2e, for more details we also invite you to consult our review of the original Huawei Watch GT 2.