Unieuro flyer of May 2020: up to 55% discount on QLED TV and 4K OLED

The new Unieuro flyer of May 2020 is available from yesterday and, after talking about the offers in broad lines, we analyze specifically the offers proposed by the distribution chain. We start, obviously, from TV.

The proposals are many and embrace various price ranges.

The Philips 55OLED754 / 12 55-inch with 4K Ultra HD panel it is available at 1199 Euros, 20% less than the list’s 1499 Euros. On sale we also find the 55-inch Sony KD55AG8, also with a 4K HDR OLED panel, at 1549 Euros, for a 22% reduction.

There is no shortage of Samsung QLED. The 55-inch Q90R of 2019, in fact, is available at 1299 Euros, which translates into a discount of more than 50% if you count that the list price is 2699 Euros. The 65-inch Q60R QLED instead goes to 749 Euros, 55% less than the previous 1699 Euros.

Going down the range, we find the Philips 5500 LED Full HD at 249 Euros, while the 55-inch Samsung RU7090 4K goes to 399 Euros, while the 70-inch LG 70UM7450PLA 4K Ultra HD is offered at 699 Euros.

The complete list of TVs on offer is available at this address. Unieuro obviously also offers free delivery.