Unieuro discounts Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, but Amazon raises and the price collapses

We are perhaps faced with one of the most fierce “battles at the last discount” ever in the smartphone field. In fact, thanks to offers, Unieuro, MediaWorld and Amazon Italy are causing the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone, a device that arrived in our country a few weeks ago that aims to “democratize 5G”.

Do you think that we have not even had time to publish our review of the smartphone (it is essentially ready, will arrive in the next few days), that the cost of this model has already gone from 369.90 euros to the current 317.19 euros of Amazon Italy through resellers? The colouring involved in Aurora Blue. We remind you that the device mounts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

The discount fielded by Amazon arrives following an offer from Unieuro which proposes Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, in its Gray colour, at 359 euros. The same model is discounted by MediaWorld at the same price, that is 359 euros. For the uninitiated, the device had already been at the centre of a “last discount war” earlier this month.

On that occasion, the smartphone cost 334 euros on Amazon and 373 euros from MediaWorld and Unieuro. In simple terms, in a few weeks, the price has dropped significantly. Good news for anyone who wants to enter the 5G era without spending too much.