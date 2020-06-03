Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Unieuro discounts the Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch: 70 euros less

By Brian Adam
Unieuro discounts the Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch: 70 euros less

Just yesterday 31 May 2020 we published our guide to buying the best smartwatches under 150 euros. Well, the offer relating to Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch of which we speak today would not have entered our “ranking” for a few euros, but it is still good to analyze it.

In fact, Unieuro has decided to discount this wearable device, bringing its price to 159 euros. Previously, the cost of the smartwatch was set at 229 euros, therefore the saving is 70 euros. In short, it could be a good opportunity for those who have been waiting for Samsung Galaxy Active for some time to drop some price in one of the main stores.

Meanwhile, MediaWorld did not stand by and started a similar promotion, coming to the device for 159.99 euros (99 cents more than Unieuro) in the context of the X-Days discounts. In short, this time the “battle at the last discount” is even played on the wire of cents. On Amazon Italy, the smartwatch is sold for 175 euros at the time of writing. In any case, we are talking about the Black color with 40 mm case.

For completeness of information, we would like to clarify that the successor of the aforementioned smartwatch is also available on the market: Samsung Galaxy Active2. The latter model is also on sale, but in that case prices rise to 269.90 euros from Unieuro and 280 euros from MediaWorld (44 mm case).

