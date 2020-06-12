Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Unieuro discounts: the Amazfit GTS smartwatch among today’s offers

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Unieuro discounts: the Amazfit GTS smartwatch among today's offers

Go back to offer the Amazfit GTS, the smartwatch of the company controlled by Xiaomi, which today can be purchased at a very affordable price from Unieuro, as part of the offers of the day.

The wearable device is in fact at a discount of 114.90 Euros, 11% less than the € 129.90 in the price list, for a saving of € 15, therefore quite small but still noteworthy when compared to the imposed price.

On a technical level, AmazFit GTS includes a 1.65 inch color AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 348×442 pixels and a density of 341ppi. It is also compatible with iOS 10 and later versions, as well as with Android, and sports one 220 mAh lithium polymer battery, which however guarantees important autonomy. The smartwatch does not include any microphone, and is characterized by a black silicone strap. However, it is waterproof up to 40 meters, which makes it useful even during training sessions, for example in the swimming pool. As for the location, however, we find satellite GPS and Glonass, while the connectivity sector is characterized by a Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and NFC sensor.

Unieuro also guarantees free delivery and collection in the shop and the possibility of adding the smile service, or the coverage from accidental damage for 12 months, at 29.99 Euros.

