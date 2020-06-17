Unieuro day offers: discounts on Samsung smartphones and smartwatches

To today’s discounts of Mediaworld are also added the offers proposed by Unieuro, which like the counterparty will expire at 23:59 today, Wednesday 17 June 2020.

The main dish of today is the Samsung smartwatches and smartphones. Starting from wearables, the Galaxy Active is available at 169.90 Euros, 60 Euros less than the list price of 229 Euros, for a saving of 25%. The device can be purchased in two colours and certainly represents an excellent opportunity.

At the level of smartphones instead of the Galaxy A40S it goes to 199 Euros from the previous 259.90 Euros, while the Galaxy Z Flip, or the folding phone of the Korean company, can be purchased for 1279 Euros compared to the previous 1499 Euros.

Always remaining in the same segment, the realme 6 with 64 gigabytes of memory and 4 gigabytes of RAM it is available at 209 Euros, from 229.99 Euros, while the Motorola One Zoom is proposed at 279 Euros compared to the 429.99 Euros in the price list. In discount also the LG K50S, which is available at 139 Euros, for a saving of 60 Euros, while Huawei Y5 of 2019 can be taken home for 99 Euros.

We close this tracking shot with Huawei Mate 20 with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be purchased for 319 Euros.