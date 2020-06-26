Unieuro, Bastard Black Friday starts: here are the best discounts not to be missed

After the teaser with Adriano Pappalardo of Bastard Black Friday, the promotion has officially started on the Unieuro website and, as always, we offer the discounts not to be missed

Among smartphones, the128 gigabyte iPhone 11 it is available at 799 Euro, compared to the 889 Euro in the price list, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from 6 / 128GB passes to 219.90 Euro. The Samsung Galaxy A51 4 / 128GB, however, passes to 259.90 Euros, while the Galaxy A30s is available at 199.90 Euros.

The promotions on smartwatches are also interesting: Galaxy Watch GT can be purchased for 99.90 Euros, ed Apple Watch Series 3 with 38mm case at 199.90 Euros, with the variant from 42mm to 249.90 Euros.

In the audio / video sector, we mention the Samsung Harman / Kardon HW-Q70R 3.1.2-channel soundbar at 299.90 Euros, and the 23.8-inch HP 24F monitor at 109.99 Euros. TV is also discounted LG OLED55B9SLA 55-inch at 1199 Euros, from the 1599 Euros listed, while the 70-inch Philips 7300 70PUS7304 can be purchased for 799 Euros, for a 33% saving compared to 1199 Euros. LG also proposes the 49SM8200PLA 49-inch at 499 Euros, 37% less than the list price, while the 49-inch NanoCell 49SM8050PLC can be brought home at 499 Euros.

Stay on these pages that in the next few hours we will report other promotions!