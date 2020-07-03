 sd
Unieuro Bastard Black Friday, Samsung Galaxy S20 for 230 euros less!

Unieuro Bastard Black Friday, Samsung Galaxy S20 for 230 euros less!

Following the 10 offers related to 4K OLED TVs, we return to deal with the promotions of Unieuro’s Bastard Black Friday initiative, which will continue until 8 July 2020. This time, the protagonist of the offer is Samsung Galaxy S20.

In particular, the smartphone is sold at a price of 699 euros on the official website of the well-known chain. Previously the cost was set at 929 euros, so we’re talking about a saving of 230 euros. The color offered by Unieuro is Gray. We remind you that the device involved has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. In case you are wondering, this is the 4G variant.

The offer is certainly good, as Galaxy S20 is often found at higher prices. However, it must be said that the other stores certainly did not stand by. In fact, on Amazon Italy this model is found at 689.90 euros through resellers. From MediaWorld, however, the offer is essentially identical to that of Unieuro, given that the smartphone is sold for just 699 euros.

In conclusion, the “battle at the last discount” it becomes increasingly fierce among the various stores. This time Amazon Italia retailers seem to be “ahead”, but the promotions of Unieuro and MediaWorld are also not bad. In any case, regardless of the store chosen, it could be a great opportunity for those who had been keeping an eye on Samsung Galaxy S20 for some time.

