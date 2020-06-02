Tech NewsLaptopsShopping Guide
Updated:

Unieuro: an ASUS ZenBook laptop with Intel Core i7 on sale

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Unieuro: an ASUS ZenBook laptop with Intel Core i7 on sale

After talking about the Mediaworld discount on the Panasonic TV, we return to the list of Unieuro that today offers a very interesting offer on an ASUS laptop.

It is the ZenBook 14 with model code UX431FL-AN001T, a notebook with a 14-inch screen and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, which can be brought home at 849 Euros, 15% less than the 999.99 Euros listed, for a saving of 150.99 Euros.

The technical sheet consists of a 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor (i7-8565U), accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM and a 256GB SSD of memory. The dedicated graphics card is instead the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 gigabytes of dedicated memory. As an operating system there is Windows 10, of course.

Unieuro offers free home delivery and also the withdrawal from the store at zero cost, but it is also possible to pay online to collect it directly in the warehouse of the nearest store, obviously after checking availability, as indicated on the dedicated page. E-commerce also supports payments via PayPal, and by ticking the dedicated box it is possible to add additional assistance for 12 months which add to the 24 months required by law. However, there is a surcharge of 109.99 euros.

More Articles Like This

Spotify targets smart downloads, like YouTube Music

Apps Brian Adam -
Everyone knows that Spotify has a handy download option to bring songs, albums and playlists always available to listen to without the need to...
Read more

MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy S20 4G on offer: 150 euros less and a gift

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Following the discount on the Panasonic OLED TV, the well-known chain MediaWorld launched an interesting promotion related to Samsung Galaxy S20 4G smartphone. In particular,...
Read more

OnePlus Z shows up on GeekBench: confirmations relating to processor and RAM

Android Brian Adam -
As now happens for every self-respecting smartphone, the rumors and leaks related to OnePlus Z they just don't seem to want to stop. This...
Read more

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Review

Mobile Brian Adam -
A top of the range that seeks to conquer gamers and content creators   After a month of exhaustive use, we have finally reached a verdict...
Read more

Google tests major changes to sticker suggestions in Messages and on Gboard for Android

Android Brian Adam -
As with emojis, stickers have already become a habitual way of transferring emotions and even communicating Thanks, in large part, to messaging services like...
Read more

Skelattack Review: on the side of the monster

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
How many dungeons have you faced as hero without fear? Get ready for an unusual change of perspective with Skelattack.     Usually the player is asked...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

Unieuro: an ASUS ZenBook laptop with Intel Core i7 on sale

After talking about the Mediaworld discount on the Panasonic TV, we return to the list of Unieuro that today...
Read more
Apps

Spotify targets smart downloads, like YouTube Music

Brian Adam -
Everyone knows that Spotify has a handy download option to bring songs, albums and playlists always available to listen to without the need to...
Read more
Shopping Guide

MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy S20 4G on offer: 150 euros less and a gift

Brian Adam -
Following the discount on the Panasonic OLED TV, the well-known chain MediaWorld launched an interesting promotion related to Samsung Galaxy S20 4G smartphone. In particular,...
Read more
Android

OnePlus Z shows up on GeekBench: confirmations relating to processor and RAM

Brian Adam -
As now happens for every self-respecting smartphone, the rumors and leaks related to OnePlus Z they just don't seem to want to stop. This...
Read more
Mobile

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Review

Brian Adam -
A top of the range that seeks to conquer gamers and content creators   After a month of exhaustive use, we have finally reached a verdict...
Read more
Top Stories

The deadly corner of the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs

Brian Adam -
New simulations, from Imperial College London, reveal how the asteroid that brought about the end of the dinosaurs hit the Earth at the most...
Read more
Latest news

It’s BlackOutTuesday: Instagram profiles turn black to fight racism

Brian Adam -
Everyone who opened social networks today came across the black box published by artists, actors and famous people on their profiles, seasoned with the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY