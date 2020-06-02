Unieuro: an ASUS ZenBook laptop with Intel Core i7 on sale

After talking about the Mediaworld discount on the Panasonic TV, we return to the list of Unieuro that today offers a very interesting offer on an ASUS laptop.

It is the ZenBook 14 with model code UX431FL-AN001T, a notebook with a 14-inch screen and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, which can be brought home at 849 Euros, 15% less than the 999.99 Euros listed, for a saving of 150.99 Euros.

The technical sheet consists of a 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor (i7-8565U), accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM and a 256GB SSD of memory. The dedicated graphics card is instead the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 gigabytes of dedicated memory. As an operating system there is Windows 10, of course.

Unieuro offers free home delivery and also the withdrawal from the store at zero cost, but it is also possible to pay online to collect it directly in the warehouse of the nearest store, obviously after checking availability, as indicated on the dedicated page. E-commerce also supports payments via PayPal, and by ticking the dedicated box it is possible to add additional assistance for 12 months which add to the 24 months required by law. However, there is a surcharge of 109.99 euros.